Navy identifies sailors killed in USS Fitzgerald crash with a civilian ship
On Sunday, officials with the United States Navy identified the seven sailors who were reported missing, following a crash between USS Fitzgerald and a Philippine-flagged ship.
The seven sailors were identified as:
- Gunner's Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia
- Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California
- Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut
- Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas
- Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlos Victor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California
- Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland
- Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, from Elyria, Ohio
The seven sailors, according to Navy officials, were found in flooded berthing compartments, and were located after divers managed to gain access to the spaces.
The incident is reportedly under investigation.