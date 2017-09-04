'You Loot We Shoot': Texans lay down the law after Harvey

(FOX News) -- In Atascocita, Texas, Hurricane Harvey's victims are taking a firm stand against opportunistic visitors who might want to steal from residences as homeowners try to recover from the devastation.

"You come down this street looking for problems, you're gonna get shot," one homeowner in the Houston-area community told Griff Jenkins.

Posters affixed to stop signs read "If you loot, we shoot," and Jenkins held up a handmade yard sign that read "Nothing inside worth dying for."

The sign included the image of a humanoid shooting target with bullet holes in its head and chest.

