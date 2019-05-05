< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Boy Scout, 16, dies on hike in Arizona desert after troop runs out of water data-article-id="405070503" data-article-version="1.0">Boy Scout, 16, dies on hike in Arizona desert after troop runs out of water</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-405070503" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Boy Scout, 16, dies on hike in Arizona desert after troop runs out of water&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox29.com/news/national-news/boy-scout-16-dies-on-hike-in-arizona-desert-after-troop-runs-out-of-water" data-title="Boy Scout, 16, dies on hike in Arizona desert after troop runs out of water" addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/news/national-news/boy-scout-16-dies-on-hike-in-arizona-desert-after-troop-runs-out-of-water" addthis:title="Boy Scout, 16, dies on hike in Arizona desert after troop runs out of water"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-405070503");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-405070503-405069878"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/joshua_white_boy_scout_050519_1557073939312_7220269_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/joshua_white_boy_scout_050519_1557073939312_7220269_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/joshua_white_boy_scout_050519_1557073939312_7220269_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/joshua_white_boy_scout_050519_1557073939312_7220269_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/joshua_white_boy_scout_050519_1557073939312_7220269_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Joshua White, 16, died on a hiking trip with the Boy Scouts in Arizona." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Joshua White, 16, died on a hiking trip with the Boy Scouts in Arizona.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405070503-405069878" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/joshua_white_boy_scout_050519_1557073939312_7220269_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/joshua_white_boy_scout_050519_1557073939312_7220269_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/joshua_white_boy_scout_050519_1557073939312_7220269_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/joshua_white_boy_scout_050519_1557073939312_7220269_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/joshua_white_boy_scout_050519_1557073939312_7220269_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Joshua White, 16, died on a hiking trip with the Boy Scouts in Arizona." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Joshua White, 16, died on a hiking trip with the Boy Scouts in Arizona.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May Posted May 05 2019 12:33PM EDT

PICACHO PEAK, Ariz. (AP)</strong> - Authorities are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy during a hike with a Boy Scouts troop in the Arizona desert.</p><p>Pinal County sheriff's officials say the group had water but ran out when they got to the top of the trail up 1,500 feet on Saturday and the teen began to exhibit signs of extreme dehydration on the way down.</p><p>Members of the group called for help, and emergency responders tried to resuscitate the boy but couldn't. More National News Stories

Self-improvement guru set to face 'sex slave' accusers

It was called "collateral" — nude photos and other embarrassing material that female members of an upstate New York self-improvement group turned over to their "masters" to ensure obedience, silence and sexual fealty to the organization's spiritual leader, Keith Raniere.

Now some former members of the group, NXIVM, are poised to break their vow of silence for the first time by testifying against Raniere, who has been compared to a cult leader. Opening arguments are set for Tuesday at a federal court in Brooklyn.

Among the more sensational allegations: Some women "slaves" in a secret NXIVM sorority were branded with Raniere's initials as part of their initiation. Others were threatened with the release of their collateral if they didn't have unwanted sex with him.

Report: Hurricane Florence killed 22, caused $24B in damage

Hurricane Florence killed 22 people across three Southeastern states, was the ninth most destructive storm in terms of property damage in U.S. history and spawned 44 tornadoes, a report from the National Hurricane Center said Friday.

The report described Florence as "a long-lived, category 4 hurricane" which was named on Aug. 31 and lingered until Sept. 17. The hurricane made landfall along the southeastern coast of North Carolina as a Category 1 storm.

Fifteen people were killed in North Carolina, the report said, with 11 of those dying because of flooding. Four people were killed in South Carolina, all from flooding. In each instance, people either drove into floodwaters or were swept off the road by floodwaters.

Government to house more immigrants in tents at the border

About 50 asylum seekers stood this week in a circle near a bridge between the U.S. and Mexico to hear an American attorney explain what would happen to them when they entered U.S. custody.

The attorney, Jodi Goodwin, told them they would probably end up at one of the Border Patrol's smaller stations, which migrants call "la hielera" - Spanish for icebox because of their cold temperatures.

Goodwin advised them to wear their heaviest clothing or borrow clothes from someone else, and to eat a hearty meal before crossing the bridge. In a carrying voice, she repeated in Spanish, "Eat well and dress well."
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Self-improvement guru set to face 'sex slave' accusers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 05 2019 01:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 05 2019 02:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It was called "collateral" — nude photos and other embarrassing material that female members of an upstate New York self-improvement group turned over to their "masters" to ensure obedience, silence and sexual fealty to the organization's spiritual leader, Keith Raniere.</p><p>Now some former members of the group, NXIVM, are poised to break their vow of silence for the first time by testifying against Raniere, who has been compared to a cult leader. Opening arguments are set for Tuesday at a federal court in Brooklyn.</p><p>Among the more sensational allegations: Some women "slaves" in a secret NXIVM sorority were branded with Raniere's initials as part of their initiation. Others were threatened with the release of their collateral if they didn't have unwanted sex with him.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national-news/report-hurricane-florence-killed-22-caused-24b-in-damage" title="Report: Hurricane Florence killed 22, caused $24B in damage" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/22/hurricane_florence_damage_06_091818_myrtle_beach_master_sgt_george_roach_1537641919946_6106070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/22/hurricane_florence_damage_06_091818_myrtle_beach_master_sgt_george_roach_1537641919946_6106070_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/22/hurricane_florence_damage_06_091818_myrtle_beach_master_sgt_george_roach_1537641919946_6106070_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/22/hurricane_florence_damage_06_091818_myrtle_beach_master_sgt_george_roach_1537641919946_6106070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/22/hurricane_florence_damage_06_091818_myrtle_beach_master_sgt_george_roach_1537641919946_6106070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Master Sgt. George Roach" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Report: Hurricane Florence killed 22, caused $24B in damage</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 04 2019 07:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 05 2019 07:30AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hurricane Florence killed 22 people across three Southeastern states, was the ninth most destructive storm in terms of property damage in U.S. history and spawned 44 tornadoes, a report from the National Hurricane Center said Friday.</p><p>The report described Florence as "a long-lived, category 4 hurricane" which was named on Aug. 31 and lingered until Sept. 17. The hurricane made landfall along the southeastern coast of North Carolina as a Category 1 storm.</p><p>Fifteen people were killed in North Carolina, the report said, with 11 of those dying because of flooding. Four people were killed in South Carolina, all from flooding. In each instance, people either drove into floodwaters or were swept off the road by floodwaters.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national-news/government-to-house-more-immigrants-in-tents-at-the-border-1" title="Government to house more immigrants in tents at the border" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/18/borderfacilitymcallenBLUR_1529327490831_5675398_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/18/borderfacilitymcallenBLUR_1529327490831_5675398_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/18/borderfacilitymcallenBLUR_1529327490831_5675398_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/18/borderfacilitymcallenBLUR_1529327490831_5675398_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/18/borderfacilitymcallenBLUR_1529327490831_5675398_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U.S. Customs and Border Protection / McAllen, TX" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Government to house more immigrants in tents at the border</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Nomaan Merchant, Associated Press </span>, <span class="author">Cedar Attanasio, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 04 2019 07:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 05 2019 07:30AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>About 50 asylum seekers stood this week in a circle near a bridge between the U.S. and Mexico to hear an American attorney explain what would happen to them when they entered U.S. custody.</p><p>The attorney, Jodi Goodwin, told them they would probably end up at one of the Border Patrol's smaller stations, which migrants call "la hielera" - Spanish for icebox because of their cold temperatures.</p><p>Goodwin advised them to wear their heaviest clothing or borrow clothes from someone else, and to eat a hearty meal before crossing the bridge. <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/over-300-animals-killed-prematurely-at-nj-shelter-2-officials-charged" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/10/Rescue%20Dogs%20in%20Cage%20Stock%20_OP_3_CP__1515598926479.png_4790658_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/10/Rescue%20Dogs%20in%20Cage%20Stock%20_OP_3_CP__1515598926479.png_4790658_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/10/Rescue%20Dogs%20in%20Cage%20Stock%20_OP_3_CP__1515598926479.png_4790658_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/10/Rescue%20Dogs%20in%20Cage%20Stock%20_OP_3_CP__1515598926479.png_4790658_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/10/Rescue%20Dogs%20in%20Cage%20Stock%20_OP_3_CP__1515598926479.png_4790658_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Over 300 animals killed prematurely at NJ shelter; 2 officials charged</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/politics/mueller-testimony-before-house-committee-tentatively-set-for-may-15-dem-rep-says" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/02/20/mueller_getty_1519139847378_4983397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/02/20/mueller_getty_1519139847378_4983397_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/02/20/mueller_getty_1519139847378_4983397_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/02/20/mueller_getty_1519139847378_4983397_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/02/20/mueller_getty_1519139847378_4983397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former&#x20;Federal&#x20;Bureau&#x20;of&#x20;Investigation&#x20;Director&#x20;Robert&#x20;Mueller&#x20;testifies&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;hearing&#x20;before&#x20;the&#x20;House&#x20;Judiciary&#x20;Committee&#x20;June&#x20;13&#x2c;&#x20;2013&#x20;on&#x20;Capitol&#x20;Hill&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Alex&#x20;Wong&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tentative date set for Mueller's House testimony</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/sports/maximum-security-s-preakness-status-unclear-after-derby-dq" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/05/Maximum%20Security%20-%20cropped_1557078971698.jpg_7220527_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/05/Maximum%20Security%20-%20cropped_1557078971698.jpg_7220527_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/05/Maximum%20Security%20-%20cropped_1557078971698.jpg_7220527_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/05/Maximum%20Security%20-%20cropped_1557078971698.jpg_7220527_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/05/Maximum%20Security%20-%20cropped_1557078971698.jpg_7220527_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Maximum&#x20;Security&#x20;&#x23;7&#x20;is&#x20;lead&#x20;away&#x20;after&#x20;the&#x20;145th&#x20;running&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Kentucky&#x20;Derby&#x20;at&#x20;Churchill&#x20;Downs&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;04&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Louisville&#x2c;&#x20;Kentucky&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Jamie&#x20;Squire&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Maximum Security's Preakness status unclear after Derby DQ</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/self-improvement-guru-set-to-face-sex-slave-accusers" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/05/30/GETTY%20Allison%20Mack_1527723989406.jpg_5606120_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/05/30/GETTY%20Allison%20Mack_1527723989406.jpg_5606120_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/05/30/GETTY%20Allison%20Mack_1527723989406.jpg_5606120_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/05/30/GETTY%20Allison%20Mack_1527723989406.jpg_5606120_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/05/30/GETTY%20Allison%20Mack_1527723989406.jpg_5606120_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Actress&#x20;Allison&#x20;Mack&#x20;&#x28;R&#x29;&#x20;departs&#x20;the&#x20;United&#x20;States&#x20;Eastern&#x20;District&#x20;Court&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;bail&#x20;hearing&#x20;in&#x20;relation&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;sex&#x20;trafficking&#x20;charges&#x20;filed&#x20;against&#x20;her&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;4&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Jemal&#x20;Countess&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Self-improvement guru set to face 'sex slave' accusers</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="http://www.fox29.com/405075720-video" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/Dogs__cats_search_for_furever_homes_at_B_0_7220524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/Dogs__cats_search_for_furever_homes_at_B_0_7220524_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/Dogs__cats_search_for_furever_homes_at_B_0_7220524_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/Dogs__cats_search_for_furever_homes_at_B_0_7220524_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/Dogs__cats_search_for_furever_homes_at_B_0_7220524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dogs, cats search for furever homes at Brandywine Valley SPCA</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/local-news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- 