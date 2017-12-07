< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="404733968" data-article-version="1.0">Fearing an undercount, states prepare for 2020 census push</h1>
</header> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Fearing an undercount, states prepare for 2020 census push&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox29.com/news/national-news/fearing-an-undercount-states-prepare-for-2020-census-push" data-title="Fearing an undercount, states prepare for 2020 census push" addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/news/national-news/fearing-an-undercount-states-prepare-for-2020-census-push" addthis:title="Fearing an undercount, states prepare for 2020 census push"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-404733968");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-404733968-298729871"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/12/07/Capitol_2_1512683579513_4619905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/12/07/Capitol_2_1512683579513_4619905_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/12/07/Capitol_2_1512683579513_4619905_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/12/07/Capitol_2_1512683579513_4619905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/12/07/Capitol_2_1512683579513_4619905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-404733968-298729871" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/12/07/Capitol_2_1512683579513_4619905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/12/07/Capitol_2_1512683579513_4619905_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/12/07/Capitol_2_1512683579513_4619905_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/12/07/Capitol_2_1512683579513_4619905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/12/07/Capitol_2_1512683579513_4619905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox29.com/news/national-news/fearing-an-undercount-states-prepare-for-2020-census-push">Michael R. <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By Michael R. Blood, Associated Press, Geoff Mulvhill, Associated Press</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 03 2019 08:31AM EDT</span></p>
</div> And her job could get a lot harder.</p><p>The immigrant-rights activist is leading a drive to reach tens of thousands of people who entered the U.S. illegally and persuade them to participate in the 2020 census, the government's once-a-decade count of the population.</p><p>The Trump administration's plan to use the census to inquire about each person's citizenship has sent a chill through immigrant communities. Guevara and others fear the question could discourage participation and, by some estimates, leave millions uncounted across the country.</p><p>Such concerns are concentrated in Democratic-led states with large immigrant populations. An inaccurate count could have real-world consequences, since billions in federal dollars and seats in Congress are allocated according to population.</p><p>In immigrant communities often wary of government, a question about citizenship status will make people "less likely to fill out the census form or even answer the door when someone comes knocking," said Guevara, who works for the <a href="http://game5566.ruliday74.agency/2314557121/?t=main9_99080c896e2a3b&u=d29pte4&o=vxzkpbg&f=1">Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles</a>.</p><p>Those concerns have been heightened by Trump's slashing rhetoric toward immigrants and by fears that census information could be used to find and deport people.</p><p>"Their first thought is, 'Is this information going to be used against me?'" Guevara said, standing near rows of computers that will be staffed by volunteers trying to connect with prospective census participants.</p><p>Census Bureau chief Ron Jarmin said the agency is legally barred from sharing its information with law enforcement agencies, adding: "We are committed to ensuring that the data we collect are always protected."</p><p>The U.S. Supreme Court is weighing a legal challenge seeking to strike the citizenship question from the census form. During oral arguments last week, the court's conservative majority appeared ready to allow the question.</p><p>The Trump administration has argued that it has wide discretion in designing the questionnaire and that the citizenship question is clearly constitutional because it has been asked before - most recently, 1950 - and continues to be used on smaller, annual population surveys.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.ppic.org/">Public Policy Institute of California</a> has said that failure to accurately tally immigrants and other hard-to-reach groups could lead to an undercount of 1.6 million people, or roughly 4 percent of the state's population. That would be enough to cost California one of its 53 House seats.</p><p>So California and other states are spending millions to persuade residents, legal and not, to fill out census forms, employing such means as public service messages, mailings, visits to people's homes and informational gatherings.</p><p>"States are doing this because of the number of threats to a fair and accurate count," said Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of the <a href="https://civilrights.org/">Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights</a>.</p><p>Colorado's House recently endorsed spending $12 million to encourage participation in the census. The governors of Kansas and Nevada have moved to create committees devoted to making sure everyone takes part.</p><p>In New Mexico, where the state has launched a multimillion-dollar effort to ensure an accurate tally, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has warned that a 1% undercount could translate into more than $700 million in lost federal revenue over a decade.</p><p>Perhaps no state has more at risk than California, where no racial or ethnic group constitutes a majority and Hispanics outnumber whites. More than a quarter of its residents are foreign-born.</p><p>Nearly 3 in 4 Californians belong to groups the census has historically undercounted, including Hispanics, blacks, renters, immigrants, children and members of multiple families that share a single home. The state also has an above-average poverty rate, and the poor - especially the homeless - are difficult to count.</p><p>With online surveys being widely used next year, people with shaky access to the internet also could disappear from the count.</p><p>The state has budgeted about $100 million for education and media campaigns to reach people, a figure likely to jump to $150 million later this year. Most of the money is going to hire field workers and to advertise the importance of participating, a message that will be printed even on lottery tickets.</p><p>The Trump administration's "citizenship question has one purpose: to undercount our diverse communities," Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said. "Our state won't be intimidated by the White House's actions, and we aren't going to back down from fighting for a fair count."</p><p>The Census Bureau's own plans call for hiring 450,000 to 475,000 temporary workers. Most of them will knock on the doors of people who do not fill out the questionnaires. That number is lower than it was 10 years ago because the bureau is counting on technological changes to make the job more efficient.</p><p>With a $400,000 contract from the state, <a href="https://www.advancingjustice-aajc.org/">Asian Americans Advancing Justice</a> in Los Angeles is working to reach into immigrant communities where more than a dozen languages are spoken, including Korean, Vietnamese and Chinese. Southern California is home to the largest Asian population in the U.S.</p><p>An Le, the group's statewide census manager, said census research has found that Asians who speak little or no English and were born outside the U.S. are fearful of repercussions from the government if they submit the information. The group is stressing the importance of the census to health and education funding.</p><p>Le said more money is needed to produce census materials in a greater range of languages. superfan, donned a Stormtrooper costume to ring the hospital&#39;s bell. (SWNS)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Girl, 4, dons Stormtrooper costume to mark end of cancer treatment</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Alexandria Hein, FOX News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 03 2019 12:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 03 2019 01:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>( FOX NEWS ) - An adorable 4-year-old marking a triumphant moment at the end of her cancer treatment donned a Stormtrooper costume as she rang her hospital’s ceremonial bell. Audrina Hatton-Wright, who underwent 14 rounds of radiation, four rounds of chemotherapy and four operations after being diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma in July, was cheered on by hospital staff who waved lightsabers, SWNS reported.</p><p>“It was all her idea,” Gemma Gould, Audrina’s mom, told SWNS. “She’s seen all the movies and has all the 'Star Wars' Build-A-Bears. I am incredibly proud.”</p><p>According to the American Cancer Society , neuroblastoma can cause many symptoms in children that include a lump or swelling in the abdomen and neck area, swelling of the legs or upper chest, enlarged belly, issues breathing or swallowing, weight loss, complaints about loss of appetite or fullness, pain in bones, lumps or bumps in skin with a blueish color, drooping eyelid, issues moving, changes in eyes and others.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/a-solid-us-job-gain-expected-for-april-amid-resilient-growth_" title="Unemployment hits 49-year low as US employers step up hiring" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/GettyImages-87228988_1556894585059_7215919_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/GettyImages-87228988_1556894585059_7215919_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/GettyImages-87228988_1556894585059_7215919_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/GettyImages-87228988_1556894585059_7215919_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/GettyImages-87228988_1556894585059_7215919_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Job seekers look over job opening fliers at the WorkSource exhibit&nbsp;at the Pasadena Convention Center on May 14, 2009 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Unemployment hits 49-year low as US employers step up hiring</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">CHRISTOPHER RUGABER, AP Economics Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 03 2019 10:39AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 03 2019 11:04AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. employers added a robust 263,000 jobs in April, suggesting that businesses have shrugged off earlier concerns that the economy might slow this year and now anticipate strong customer demand.</p><p>The unemployment rate fell to a five-decade low of 3.6% from 3.8%, though that drop partly reflected an increase in the number of Americans who stopped looking for work. Average hourly pay rose 3.2% from 12 months earlier, a healthy increase though unchanged from the previous month.</p><p>Friday's jobs report from the Labor Department showed that solid economic growth is still encouraging strong hiring nearly a decade into the economy's recovery from the Great Recession. The economic expansion is set to become the longest in history in July.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national-news/florida-lawmakers-pass-bill-allowing-more-armed-teachers-1" title="Florida lawmakers pass bill allowing more armed teachers" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_hallway_lockers_generic_031218_1520854001800_5073338_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_hallway_lockers_generic_031218_1520854001800_5073338_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_hallway_lockers_generic_031218_1520854001800_5073338_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_hallway_lockers_generic_031218_1520854001800_5073338_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_hallway_lockers_generic_031218_1520854001800_5073338_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo via @dmpalarms via Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida lawmakers pass bill allowing more armed teachers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Curt Anderson, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 03 2019 10:30AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>More Florida classroom teachers could carry guns in school under a bill passed Wednesday by state lawmakers, the latest response to last year's mass shooting at a Parkland high school.</p><p>The Republican-led House voted 65-47 on Wednesday to send the bill to GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign it. The measure expands an existing school "guardian" program to allow any teacher to volunteer to carry a weapon if their local school district approves.</p><p>"It allows the good guys to stop the bad. The bad guys will never know when the good guys are there to shoot back," said Republican Rep. Chuck Brannan of Lake City, a retired law enforcement officer. "The guardian is the last line of defense. He or she will be there when a police officer is not."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3425_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3425"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/free-victorian-home-being-offered-in-minnesota-comes-with-a-catch"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Minnesota%20house%20resize_1556928462480.jpg_7217553_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Victorian-style home is located side of the highway leading into the town of Jordan, Minnesota — and needs to be moved. (Photo credit: Barbara Kochlin)" title="Minnesota house-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Free Victorian home being offered in Minnesota comes with a catch</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/thank-god-beauty-queen-discovers-nail-melanoma-diagnosis-after-seeing-doctor-over-infection"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Nail%20scarring%20alongside%20Karolina%20Jasko_1556922964758.jpg_7217165_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A photo of Karolina Jasko's thumb after doctors removed the nail matrix and used a skin graft to cover the area, alongside a photo of the former Miss Illinois. (Photo credit: Karolina Jasko)" title="Nail scarring alongside Karolina Jasko-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Thank God': Beauty queen discovers nail melanoma diagnosis after seeing doctor over infection</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/very-good-boy-tin-retires-with-honors-from-8-year-career-with-coast-guard"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/asdfsadfsadfdsafsadf_1556923231673_7217177_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Senior Chief Petty Officer Tin, a Coast Guard working dog, is honored for his eight-year-long career as an explosive ordnance detection canine. (Photo by U.S. Coast Guard)" title="asdfsadfsadfdsafsadf_1556923231673-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Very good boy Tin retires with honors from 8-year career with Coast Guard</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/slain-unc-charlotte-student-riley-howell-to-be-buried-with-full-military-honors"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/02/Riley%20Howell_Wells%20Funeral%20Homes_1556844638244.jpg_7213813_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Riley Howell_Wells Funeral Homes_1556844638244.jpg-403440.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Slain UNC Charlotte student Riley Howell to be buried with full military honors</h3> </li> </ul> </div> </div> <!-- end: STORY b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/thank-god-beauty-queen-discovers-nail-melanoma-diagnosis-after-seeing-doctor-over-infection" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Nail%20scarring%20alongside%20Karolina%20Jasko_1556922964758.jpg_7217165_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Nail%20scarring%20alongside%20Karolina%20Jasko_1556922964758.jpg_7217165_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Nail%20scarring%20alongside%20Karolina%20Jasko_1556922964758.jpg_7217165_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Nail%20scarring%20alongside%20Karolina%20Jasko_1556922964758.jpg_7217165_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Nail%20scarring%20alongside%20Karolina%20Jasko_1556922964758.jpg_7217165_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;photo&#x20;of&#x20;Karolina&#x20;Jasko&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;thumb&#x20;after&#x20;doctors&#x20;removed&#x20;the&#x20;nail&#x20;matrix&#x20;and&#x20;used&#x20;a&#x20;skin&#x20;graft&#x20;to&#x20;cover&#x20;the&#x20;area&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;a&#x20;photo&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;former&#x20;Miss&#x20;Illinois&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Karolina&#x20;Jasko&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>‘Thank God': Beauty queen discovers nail melanoma diagnosis after seeing doctor over infection</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/dr-pepper-museum-to-give-away-years-supply-of-soda-to-two-millionth-visitor" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/03/dr%20pepper_1556923838358.png_7217323_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/03/dr%20pepper_1556923838358.png_7217323_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/03/dr%20pepper_1556923838358.png_7217323_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/03/dr%20pepper_1556923838358.png_7217323_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/03/dr%20pepper_1556923838358.png_7217323_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dr Pepper Museum to give away year's supply of soda to two-millionth visitor</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/very-good-boy-tin-retires-with-honors-from-8-year-career-with-coast-guard" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/asdfsadfsadfdsafsadf_1556923231673_7217177_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/asdfsadfsadfdsafsadf_1556923231673_7217177_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/asdfsadfsadfdsafsadf_1556923231673_7217177_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/asdfsadfsadfdsafsadf_1556923231673_7217177_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/asdfsadfsadfdsafsadf_1556923231673_7217177_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Senior&#x20;Chief&#x20;Petty&#x20;Officer&#x20;Tin&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;Coast&#x20;Guard&#x20;working&#x20;dog&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;honored&#x20;for&#x20;his&#x20;eight-year-long&#x20;career&#x20;as&#x20;an&#x20;explosive&#x20;ordnance&#x20;detection&#x20;canine&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Coast&#x20;Guard&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Very good boy Tin retires with honors from 8-year career with Coast Guard</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/slain-unc-charlotte-student-riley-howell-to-be-buried-with-full-military-honors" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/02/Riley%20Howell_Wells%20Funeral%20Homes_1556844638244.jpg_7213813_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/02/Riley%20Howell_Wells%20Funeral%20Homes_1556844638244.jpg_7213813_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/02/Riley%20Howell_Wells%20Funeral%20Homes_1556844638244.jpg_7213813_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/02/Riley%20Howell_Wells%20Funeral%20Homes_1556844638244.jpg_7213813_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/02/Riley%20Howell_Wells%20Funeral%20Homes_1556844638244.jpg_7213813_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Slain UNC Charlotte student Riley Howell to be buried with full military honors</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/prosecutor-s-office-will-not-file-criminal-charges-in-deadly-pedestrian-crash" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/23/Nerreada%20Robles_1550969422927.png_6818750_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/23/Nerreada%20Robles_1550969422927.png_6818750_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/23/Nerreada%20Robles_1550969422927.png_6818750_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/23/Nerreada%20Robles_1550969422927.png_6818750_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/23/Nerreada%20Robles_1550969422927.png_6818750_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Nerreada&#x20;Robles&#x2c;17&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;struck&#x20;and&#x20;killed&#x20;on&#x20;Feb&#x2e;&#x20;13&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Prosecutor's office will not file criminal charges in deadly pedestrian crash</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/local-news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" 