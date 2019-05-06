< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <div id="fb-root"></div><script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.9&appId=938570826205118";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.fox29.com"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/logo-fox-29-philadelphia-wtxf-alt.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-day-cloudy" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 65°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-news" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox29.com/local-news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-news" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">News</a> <div id="drop-nav-news" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/local-news">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/for-goodness-sake">For Goodness' Sake</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/hanks-take">Hank's Take</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/national-news">National</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/trending">Trending</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtxf/entertainment/dave-chappelle-to-receive-mark-twain-award-for-american-humor-kennedy-center-announces"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/07/dave_getty_1557245491646_7229678_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Dave Chappelle to receive Mark Twain Award for American Humor"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtxf/entertainment/dave-chappelle-to-receive-mark-twain-award-for-american-humor-kennedy-center-announces">Dave Chappelle to receive Mark Twain Award for American Humor</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtxf/news/local-news/video-suspect-opens-fire-on-two-women-sitting-inside-car-in-nicetown"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/Nicetown%20Women%20shot%20in%20car_1557240270700.png_7229522_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Video: Suspect opens fire on two women sitting inside car in Nicetown"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtxf/news/local-news/video-suspect-opens-fire-on-two-women-sitting-inside-car-in-nicetown">Video: Suspect opens fire on two women sitting inside car in Nicetown</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtxf/news/how-to-find-deals-on-a-high-deductible-health-plan"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/07/GDA%20FMT%20050719_WAGA34d5_146.mxf_00.01.35.04_1557233225716.png_7228891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="How to find deals on a high-deductible health plan"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtxf/news/how-to-find-deals-on-a-high-deductible-health-plan">How to find deals on a high-deductible health plan</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtxf/weather/weather-authority-sunny-warmer-tuesday"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/Weather_Authority__7_Day_Forecast_0_7228745_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Weather Authority: Sunny, warmer Tuesday"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtxf/weather/weather-authority-sunny-warmer-tuesday">Weather Authority: Sunny, warmer Tuesday</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wtxf/entertainment/dave-chappelle-to-receive-mark-twain-award-for-american-humor-kennedy-center-announces">Dave Chappelle to receive Mark Twain Award for American Humor</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtxf/news/local-news/video-suspect-opens-fire-on-two-women-sitting-inside-car-in-nicetown">Video: Suspect opens fire on two women sitting inside car in Nicetown</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtxf/news/how-to-find-deals-on-a-high-deductible-health-plan">How to find deals on a high-deductible health plan</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtxf/weather/weather-authority-sunny-warmer-tuesday">Weather Authority: Sunny, warmer Tuesday</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtxf/news/national-news/exclusive-dcfs-investigators-reveal-missteps-of-agency">Exclusive: DCFS investigators reveal missteps of agency in case of Crystal Lake boy</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtxf/news/family-of-teen-who-went-into-cardiac-arrest-credit-jackson-township-officers-with-saving-life">Family of teen who went into cardiac arrest credit Jackson Township officers with saving life</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox29.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/sevendayforecast">7-Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/radar">Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/temperatures">Temperatures</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/weatherapp">Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/live-cameras">Webcams</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox29.com/good-day" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <div id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/busstopbuddy">Bus Stop Buddy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/gooddayweekend">Good Day Weekend</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/kellys-classroom">Kelly's Classroom</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/seen-on-tv">Seen On TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/yagottatrythis">Ya Gotta Try This</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/live">Watch Live</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/405075720-video"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image " style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/Dogs__cats_search_for_furever_homes_at_B_0_7220524_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Dogs, cats search for furever homes at Brandywine Valley SPCA"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="http://www.fox29.com/405075720-video">Dogs, cats search for furever homes at Brandywine Valley SPCA</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/405075162-video"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image " style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/Alex_Around_Town__Chinese_Lantern_Festiv_0_7220280_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Alex Around Town: Chinese Lantern Festival"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="http://www.fox29.com/405075162-video">Alex Around Town: Chinese Lantern Festival</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/405075072-video"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image " style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/Momologue__Mom_vs__Mom_Guac_Off_0_7220714_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Momologue: Mom vs. Mom Guac-Off"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="http://www.fox29.com/405075072-video">Momologue: Mom vs. Mom Guac-Off</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/cashingin/405074254-video"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image " style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/Cashing_In__How_to_manage_pre_college_ex_0_7220711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Cashing In: How to manage pre-college expenses"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="http://www.fox29.com/cashingin/405074254-video">Cashing In: How to manage pre-college expenses</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Good Day Crew</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/405075720-video">Dogs, cats search for furever homes at Brandywine Valley SPCA</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/405075162-video">Alex Around Town: Chinese Lantern Festival</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/405075072-video">Momologue: Mom vs. Mom Guac-Off</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/cashingin/405074254-video">Cashing In: How to manage pre-college expenses</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/good-day/404782107-video">Good Day gets Debry ready at Thorncroft Equestrian Center</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/good-day/404771398-video">Your Health: Man suffers stroke after cracking neck</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox29.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/eagles">Eagles</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/phillies">Phillies</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/sixers">76ers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/flyers">Flyers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/fox-sports-go-app">FOX Sports App</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-entertainment" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox29.com/entertainment" data-dropdown="drop-nav-entertainment" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Entertainment</a> <ul id="drop-nav-entertainment" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/pennsylvania-lottery">Lottery</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/theclasshroom">The ClassH-Room</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/the-q">The Q</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/fox-recipe-box">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/whatsonfox">What's On FOX</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.fox.com/shows/">Watch FOX Shows</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox29.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/about-us">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/contactus">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/fox-29-family-focus">FOX Family Focus</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/mobile">Mobile Apps</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/seen-on-tv">Seen On TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/video">Videos</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/live">Watch Live</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=84161989"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){EP=EP||{};EP.Utils=EP.Utils||{};if(typeof EP.Utils.WASP!=="undefined"){EP.WeatherService=new EP.Utils.WASP("/wdt-portlet/restful/alert/web?site=/wtxf")}})();</script> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7957_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7957"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-AD-WTXF_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_7957_MOD-AD-WTXF_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_7957_MOD-AD-WTXF_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/national_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/national_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/national_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/national_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/national_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '405419238'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2026_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2026"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-AD-WTXF_OOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_2026_MOD-AD-WTXF_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_2026_MOD-AD-WTXF_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/national_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/national_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/national_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/national_news', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/national_news', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '405419238'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox29.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story405419238" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="405419238" data-article-version="1.0">Gov. Kemp signs controversial Georgia 'Heartbeat Bill'</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-405419238" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Gov. Kemp signs controversial Georgia 'Heartbeat Bill'&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox29.com/news/national-news/gov-kemp-signs-controversial-georgia-heartbeat-bill-" data-title="Gov. Kemp signs controversial Georgia 'Heartbeat Bill'" addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/news/national-news/gov-kemp-signs-controversial-georgia-heartbeat-bill-" addthis:title="Gov. Kemp signs controversial Georgia 'Heartbeat Bill'"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-405419238");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-405419238-405224119"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/gov_brian_kemp_generic_01_050619_1557162167936_7224131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/gov_brian_kemp_generic_01_050619_1557162167936_7224131_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/gov_brian_kemp_generic_01_050619_1557162167936_7224131_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/gov_brian_kemp_generic_01_050619_1557162167936_7224131_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/gov_brian_kemp_generic_01_050619_1557162167936_7224131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (Photo by Mary Grace Heath / Office of Gov. Brian Kemp)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (Photo by Mary Grace Heath / Office of Gov. Brian Kemp)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405419238-405224119" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/gov_brian_kemp_generic_01_050619_1557162167936_7224131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/gov_brian_kemp_generic_01_050619_1557162167936_7224131_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/gov_brian_kemp_generic_01_050619_1557162167936_7224131_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/gov_brian_kemp_generic_01_050619_1557162167936_7224131_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/gov_brian_kemp_generic_01_050619_1557162167936_7224131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (Photo by Mary Grace Heath / Office of Gov. Brian Kemp)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (Photo by Mary Grace Heath / Office of Gov. Brian Kemp)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox29.com/news/national-news/gov-kemp-signs-controversial-georgia-heartbeat-bill-">Ben Nadler, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 10:43AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-405419238" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (AP)</strong> - Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday signed legislation banning abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected. That can be as early as six weeks, before many women know they're pregnant.</p><p>The signing caps weeks of tension and protests at the state Capitol in Atlanta, and marks the beginning of what could be a lengthy and costly legal battle over the law's constitutionality.</p><p>The legal showdown is exactly what supporters are looking for.</p><p>Anti-abortion activists and lawmakers across the country, energized by the new conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court that includes President Donald Trump appointees Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, are pushing abortion bans in an attack on the high court's 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which legalized abortion nationwide until a fetus is developed enough to live outside a woman's uterus.</p><p>ACLU of Georgia legal director Sean Young said the group would challenge Georgia's new abortion restriction in court.</p><p>"Under 50 years of Supreme Court precedent, this abortion ban is clearly unconstitutional," Young said in a recent interview. "Every federal court that has heard a challenge to a similar ban has ruled that it's unconstitutional."</p><p>Under current law, women in Georgia can seek an abortion during the first 20 weeks of a pregnancy. If it's not blocked in court, the new ban would take effect Jan. 1, 2020.</p><p>HB 481 makes exceptions in the case of rape and incest - if the woman files a police report first - and to save the life of the mother. It also would allow for abortions when a fetus is determined not to be viable because of serious medical issues.</p><p>The bill also deals with alimony, child support and even income tax deductions for fetuses, declaring that "the full value of a child begins at the point when a detectable human heartbeat exists."</p><p>Republican Rep. Ed Setzler, the bill's author, said in an interview after the bill passed the state House that it's a "common sense" measure that seeks to "balance the difficult circumstances women find themselves in with the basic right to life of a child."</p><p>But Democratic Sen. Jen Jordan disagreed that the legislation was balanced. "There's nothing balanced about it, it's an all-out abortion ban," Jordan said in a recent interview.</p><p>Jordan said she is especially worried the new law will push obstetricians away from practicing in Georgia, worsening health care outcomes for women in a state that already has one of the worst maternal mortality rates in the country.</p><p>"It's about the unintended consequences," Jordan said. "They're making policy choices that are going to end up causing women to die, and they're preventable deaths."</p><p>In the first few months of 2019, "heartbeat abortion" bans have been signed into law in four states: Mississippi, Kentucky, Ohio, and now Georgia. Lawmakers in a number of other states including Tennessee, Missouri, South Carolina, Florida, Texas, Louisiana and West Virginia are considering similar proposals. A bill that recently passed the Alabama House would outlaw abortions at any stage of pregnancy, with a few narrow exceptions.</p><p>Kentucky's law was immediately challenged by the ACLU after it was signed in March, and a federal judge temporarily blocked it.</p><p>According to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights, about 33,000 abortions were provided in Georgia in 2014.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story405419238 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story405419238 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-405419238",i="relatedHeadlines-405419238",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0173_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0173"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-AD-WTXF_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0173_MOD-AD-WTXF_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0173_MOD-AD-WTXF_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/national_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/national_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/national_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/national_news', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/national_news', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-atf').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '405419238'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9595_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9595"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTXF_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"National News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"714402" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More National News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/home/sandra-bland-s-cell-phone-video-of-2015-texas-traffic-stop-comes-to-light" title="Sandra Bland's own video of 2015 Texas traffic stop surfaces" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/vlcsnap-2019-05-07-08h04m48s226_1557235218463_7228795_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/vlcsnap-2019-05-07-08h04m48s226_1557235218463_7228795_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/vlcsnap-2019-05-07-08h04m48s226_1557235218463_7228795_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/vlcsnap-2019-05-07-08h04m48s226_1557235218463_7228795_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/vlcsnap-2019-05-07-08h04m48s226_1557235218463_7228795_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dash cam video shows the traffic stop involving Sandra Bland in July 2015" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sandra Bland's own video of 2015 Texas traffic stop surfaces</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span>, <span class="author">Deneige Broom, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 08:58AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 07 2019 11:19AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>New cell phone video of the traffic stop involving Sandra Bland has come to light. A Texas state representative is launching an investigation into the handling of the controversial case in Waller County that received national attention.</p><p>Sandra Bland started recording video the afternoon a DPS trooper pulled her over near Prairie View A&M. An organization called the Investigative Network obtained the video shot by Bland and posted it to their YouTube channel.</p><p>In 2015, that trooper told Bland he pulled her over for failing to signal a lane change. On his dashcam, you can hear him ask her to put out her cigarette. She asks why she has to. Then things quickly escalated. That's when Bland started recording.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/r-kelly-due-back-in-court-for-hearing-on-sex-abuse-case" title="R. Kelly due back in court for hearing on sex-abuse case" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&nbsp;Singer R. Kelly appears in court for a hearing to request that he be allowed to travel to Dubai at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on March 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.&nbsp;(Photo by E. Jason Wambsgans-Pool/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>R. Kelly due back in court for hearing on sex-abuse case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 07:21AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 07 2019 07:54AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>R. Kelly is due back in court for a hearing on his sex-abuse case.</p><p>The R&B singer is required to attend Tuesday morning's status hearing. It is unclear what issues will be discussed, but one matter before the judge involves attorney Michael Avenatti. </p><p>Avenatti, who represented porn actress Stormy Daniels in her legal battles against President Donald Trump, represents two Kelly accusers. But after he was indicted on embezzlement and extortion charges in California, Kelly's attorney, Steve Greenberg, filed a motion asking the judge to order that all messages between Avenatti and the prosecutors handling the Kelly case be preserved as possible evidence of inappropriate coordination and communication leading up to the charges. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national-news/exclusive-dcfs-investigators-reveal-missteps-of-agency" title="Exclusive: DCFS investigators reveal missteps of agency in case of Crystal Lake boy" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/Exclusive__DCFS_investigators_reveal_mis_0_7228241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/Exclusive__DCFS_investigators_reveal_mis_0_7228241_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/Exclusive__DCFS_investigators_reveal_mis_0_7228241_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/Exclusive__DCFS_investigators_reveal_mis_0_7228241_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/Exclusive__DCFS_investigators_reveal_mis_0_7228241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The death of a McHenry County 5-year-old last month, whose parents are charged with his murder, has many pointing the finger at the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Exclusive: DCFS investigators reveal missteps of agency in case of Crystal Lake boy</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Natalie Bomke </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 10:13PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 07 2019 08:56AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The death of a McHenry County 5-year-old last month, whose parents are charged with his murder, has many pointing the finger at the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services.</p><p>AJ Freund's family had contact with DCFS before his murder. Four months before the child was beaten and buried in a shallow grave, according to police, DCFS made a visit to the home. A police officer detailed "dog feces and urine were scattered about the residence,” windows were open or broken [in December], there was a broken heat source and clothes were piled up. A window in AJ and his brother's room was open and “the smell of feces was overwhelming” in their room.</p><p>Police also noticed AJ was only wearing a pull-up and had a suspicious bruise. Despite evidence from the police report, a DCFS employee visited the home the following day, ultimately deeming the report of neglect and abuse unfounded “due to lack of evidence for a cuts, welt and bruises allegation.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3425_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3425"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/entertainment/dave-chappelle-to-receive-mark-twain-award-for-american-humor-kennedy-center-announces"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/07/dave_getty_1557245491646_7229678_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Comedian Dave Chappelle attends the premiere of Focus Features' 'BlaKkKlansman' at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on August 8, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)" title="GETTY Dave Chappelle 050719-401720"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dave Chappelle to receive Mark Twain Award for American Humor</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/video-suspect-opens-fire-on-two-women-sitting-inside-car-in-nicetown"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/Nicetown%20Women%20shot%20in%20car_1557240270700.png_7229522_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Nicetown Women shot in car"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Video: Suspect opens fire on two women sitting inside car in Nicetown</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/how-to-find-deals-on-a-high-deductible-health-plan"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/07/GDA%20FMT%20050719_WAGA34d5_146.mxf_00.01.35.04_1557233225716.png_7228891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="GDA FMT 050719_WAGA34d5_146.mxf_00.01.35.04_1557233225716.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>How to find deals on a high-deductible health plan</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/weather/weather-authority-sunny-warmer-tuesday"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/Weather_Authority__7_Day_Forecast_0_7228745_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Weather_Authority__7_Day_Forecast_0_20190507110828"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Weather Authority: Sunny, warmer Tuesday</h3> </li> </ul> </div> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7838_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7838"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-AD-WTXF_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_7838_MOD-AD-WTXF_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_7838_MOD-AD-WTXF_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/national_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/national_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/national_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/national_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/national_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '405419238'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8213_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8213"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7018_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7018"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/politics/white-house-orders-ex-counsel-mcgahn-to-defy-house-subpoena" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>White House orders ex-counsel McGahn to defy House subpoena</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/nj-yearbook-adviser-sues-in-dispute-over-pro-trump-photos" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/11/grant-berardo_1497197885155_3478780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/11/grant-berardo_1497197885155_3478780_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/11/grant-berardo_1497197885155_3478780_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/11/grant-berardo_1497197885155_3478780_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/11/grant-berardo_1497197885155_3478780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Grant&#x20;Berardo&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NJ yearbook adviser sues in dispute over pro-Trump photos</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/police-search-for-lehigh-co-woman-after-blood-discovered-in-bed-masked-man-uses-her-debit-card" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/elizabeth_wiesenfeld_missing_050719_1557247604899_7229981_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/elizabeth_wiesenfeld_missing_050719_1557247604899_7229981_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/elizabeth_wiesenfeld_missing_050719_1557247604899_7229981_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/elizabeth_wiesenfeld_missing_050719_1557247604899_7229981_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/elizabeth_wiesenfeld_missing_050719_1557247604899_7229981_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Elizabeth&#x20;Wiesenfeld&#x2c;&#x20;67&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;reported&#x20;missing&#x20;from&#x20;Lehigh&#x20;County&#x20;after&#x20;she&#x20;failed&#x20;to&#x20;show&#x20;up&#x20;for&#x20;work&#x20;and&#x20;blod&#x20;was&#x20;discovered&#x20;in&#x20;her&#x20;bed&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police search for Lehigh Co. woman after blood discovered in bed, masked man uses her debit card</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/entertainment/dave-chappelle-to-receive-mark-twain-award-for-american-humor-kennedy-center-announces" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/07/dave_getty_1557245491646_7229678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/07/dave_getty_1557245491646_7229678_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/07/dave_getty_1557245491646_7229678_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/07/dave_getty_1557245491646_7229678_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/07/dave_getty_1557245491646_7229678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Comedian&#x20;Dave&#x20;Chappelle&#x20;attends&#x20;the&#x20;premiere&#x20;of&#x20;Focus&#x20;Features&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;BlaKkKlansman&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;at&#x20;Samuel&#x20;Goldwyn&#x20;Theater&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;8&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Beverly&#x20;Hills&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Emma&#x20;McIntyre&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dave Chappelle to receive Mark Twain Award for American Humor</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/da-veteran-volunteer-firefighter-burned-down-montgomery-county-home-for-insurance-money" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/paul_resnik_mug_050719_1557245419763_7229591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/paul_resnik_mug_050719_1557245419763_7229591_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/paul_resnik_mug_050719_1557245419763_7229591_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/paul_resnik_mug_050719_1557245419763_7229591_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/paul_resnik_mug_050719_1557245419763_7229591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Paul&#x20;Resnick&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;volunteer&#x20;firefighter&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;accused&#x20;of&#x20;burning&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;down&#x20;his&#x20;Montgomery&#x20;County&#x20;home&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;insurance&#x20;money&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>DA: Veteran volunteer firefighter burned down Montgomery County home for insurance money</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/local-news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1138_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1138"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-AD-WTXF_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_1138_MOD-AD-WTXF_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_1138_MOD-AD-WTXF_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/national_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/national_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/national_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/national_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/national_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '405419238'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6580_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6580"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-WTXF-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container===1){b=c("#common_infinite_stories_container")}var g=b.clone();var f=g.children("div");var d=[];c.each(f,function(j,l){var k=c(l);if(k.attr("class")=="grid-items"){k.remove()}else{d.push(l)}});if(d.length>0){var i=0;c.each(d,function(m,n){var k=n.getAttribute("id");if(k&&k!=null&&k!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){n.setAttribute("id",k+"_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);if(n.firstChild!==null&&n.firstChild.className==="_56_INSTANCE_6580_MOD-AD-WTXF_TABOOLA_BASE"){var j=window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_6580_MOD-AD-WTXF_TABOOLA_BASE"];j=j.replace(/_56_INSTANCE_6580_MOD-AD-WTXF_TABOOLA_BASE/g,"_56_INSTANCE_6580_MOD-AD-WTXF_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);var l=(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container-1)%4+1;j=j.replace(/taboola1/g,"taboola"+l);n.innerHTML=j}}}else{n.setAttribute("id","infinite_stories_container_"+i+"_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);i++}});g.attr("id","common_infinite_stories_container"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);c("#infinite_stories_container").append(g.html());if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){var e="_56_INSTANCE_6580_MOD-AD-WTXF_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container;var h=(window.GPTAds&&window.GPTAds[e])?window.GPTAds[e]:false;if(h){fox.ads.refreshAds([h],"Rendering Taboola Ad Slot")}else{fox.utils.log("No Taboola ad slot found for container "+e)}}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="infinite_stories_container"></div></section> <!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <script type="text/javascript">window.taboolaAdCode=window.taboolaAdCode||{};window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_6580_MOD-AD-WTXF_TABOOLA_BASE"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'>\n <div id='_56_INSTANCE_6580_MOD-AD-WTXF_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_56_INSTANCE_6580_MOD-AD-WTXF_TABOOLA_BASE',\n adSlot;\n\n \n\n var $slot = $('#'+id),\n $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(),\n lazyLoadWaiting = false;\n\n \n\n var onLazyLoad = function(){\n if( adSlot ){\n var refreshOnResize = true;\n self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize );\n } else {\n /* slot hasn't been defined yet */\n lazyLoadWaiting = true;\n }\n };\n\n \n $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad);\n \n /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */\n var triggerLazyLoad = function(){\n \n $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT);\n };\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/national_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/national_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/national_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/national_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/national_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '405419238');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n /* check for lazy-load scroll class */\n if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){\n $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad);\n } else {\n /* class might have been removed already */\n triggerLazyLoad();\n }\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_infinite_stories_container"><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item ad" id="adcontainer_1"><div class="_56_INSTANCE_6580_MOD-AD-WTXF_TABOOLA_BASE"></div></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"infinite_stories_container_0_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_1_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_2_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> </div> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_6580_MOD-AD-WTXF_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_6580_MOD-AD-WTXF_TABOOLA_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/national_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/national_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/national_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/national_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news/national_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '405419238'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <section class="mod-wrapper"></section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox29.com/local-news">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/local-news">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/for-goodness-sake">For Goodness' Sake</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/hanks-take">Hank's Take</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/national-news">National</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/trending">Trending</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox29.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/sevendayforecast">7-Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/radar">Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/temperatures">Temperatures</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/live-cameras">Webcams</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox29.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/busstopbuddy">Bus Stop Buddy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/gooddayweekend">Good Day Weekend</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/kellys-classroom">Kelly's Classroom</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/seen-on-tv">Seen On TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/yagottatrythis">Ya Gotta Try This</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/live">Watch Live</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox29.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/eagles">Eagles</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/phillies">Phillies</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/sixers">76ers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/flyers">Flyers</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.foxsports.com/mobile">FOX Sports App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox29.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/pennsylvania-lottery">Lottery</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/fox-recipe-box">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/whatsonfox">What's On FOX</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox.com/fox-now">Watch FOX Shows</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/fox-29-family-focus">FOX Family Focus</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/theclasshroom">The ClassH-Room</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/the-q">The Q</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/video">Videos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox29philadelphia"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX29philly"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:fox29.newsdesk@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox29.com/about-us/251937751-story"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus"><a href="https://plus.google.com/+Fox29Philly"><i class="fa fa-google-plus icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox29philly/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox29philly"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 29 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxphilly-fox29-news/id348237677" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxwtxf" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 29 Weather Authority App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-29-weather-authority/id960436995" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wtxf.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/news/public-file-inquiries">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wtxf-tv/equal-employment-opportunity-records/">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/about-us">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/workforus">Work For Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/about-us/contact-us">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1138_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1138",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d430229\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1138\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fnational-news\x252Fgov-kemp-signs-controversial-georgia-heartbeat-bill-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7957_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_7957",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d430229\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_7957\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fnational-news\x252Fgov-kemp-signs-controversial-georgia-heartbeat-bill-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9595_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_9595",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d430229\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_9595\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fnational-news\x252Fgov-kemp-signs-controversial-georgia-heartbeat-bill-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3425_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3425",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d430229\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3425\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fnational-news\x252Fgov-kemp-signs-controversial-georgia-heartbeat-bill-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7018_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_7018",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d430229\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_7018\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fnational-news\x252Fgov-kemp-signs-controversial-georgia-heartbeat-bill-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7838_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_7838",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d430229\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_7838\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fnational-news\x252Fgov-kemp-signs-controversial-georgia-heartbeat-bill-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0173_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0173",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d430229\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0173\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fnational-news\x252Fgov-kemp-signs-controversial-georgia-heartbeat-bill-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2026_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_2026",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d430229\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_2026\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fnational-news\x252Fgov-kemp-signs-controversial-georgia-heartbeat-bill-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8213_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_8213",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d430229\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_8213\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fnational-news\x252Fgov-kemp-signs-controversial-georgia-heartbeat-bill-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_101_",portletId:"101",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d430229\x26p_p_id\x3d101\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fnational-news\x252Fgov-kemp-signs-controversial-georgia-heartbeat-bill-\x26_101_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_urlTitle\x3dgov-kemp-signs-controversial-georgia-heartbeat-bill-\x26_101_type\x3dcontent"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6580_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_6580",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d430229\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_6580\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fnational-news\x252Fgov-kemp-signs-controversial-georgia-heartbeat-bill-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d430229\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fnational-news\x252Fgov-kemp-signs-controversial-georgia-heartbeat-bill-"});AUI().ready("aui-base","liferay-menu","liferay-notice","liferay-poller",function(a){(function(){Liferay.Util.addInputType();Liferay.Portlet.ready(function(b,c){Liferay.Util.addInputType(c)})})();(function(){new Liferay.Menu();var b=Liferay.Data.notices;for(var c=1;c<b.length;c++){new Liferay.Notice(b[c])}})()});</script> <script src="http://www.fox29.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1555618913000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"></script> <script>if(navigator.userAgent.match(/iPad/i)){$("head").append('<meta name="apple-itunes-app" content="app-id=348237677" />')}else{$("head").append('<meta name="apple-itunes-app" content="app-id=348237677" />')};</script> <script>$("head").append('<meta name="google-play-app" content="app-id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxwtxf" />');</script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"Download the FOX 29 News App!",daysHidden:"1",daysReminder:"2",icon:"https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/04/03/fox_29_news_app_graphic_350x350_3061965_ver1.0.jpg",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript">var addthis_config={ui_508_compliant:false,services_exclude:"16 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email",services_compact:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more",services_expanded:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share"};(function(a){a(document).ready(function(){a(".addthis_toolbox").live("mouseover",function(){addthis_share.url=a(this).attr("data-href");addthis_share.title=a(this).attr("data-title");a(this).attr("addthis:url",a(this).attr("data-href"));a(this).attr("addthis:title",a(this).attr("data-title"));if(addthis){addthis.toolbox(".addthis_toolbox",addthis_config,addthis_share)}})})})(jQuery);</script> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script>(function(g,a,c,b){var f=g.createElement(a);f.type="application/javascript";f.async=!0;f.src="//"+c+"/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid="+b;g.getElementsByTagName(a)[0].parentNode.appendChild(f)})(document,"script","k.intellitxt.com",43976);</script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>