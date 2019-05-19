< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Illinois not alerted to early clues in womb-cutting case By Sara Burnett, Associated Press
Posted May 19 2019 09:55AM EDT

CHICAGO (AP) - Police and Illinois' child welfare agency say staff at a Chicago-area hospital didn't alert them after determining that a bloodied woman who arrived with a gravely ill newborn had not just given birth to the baby boy, as she claimed.</p><p>The woman, Clarisa Figueroa, was charged more than three weeks later with killing the baby's mother, Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, after police found her body outside Figueoa's home. Chicago police say she cut Ochoa-Lopez's baby out of her womb on April 23, then called 911 to report she had given birth to a baby who wasn't breathing. Paramedics took Figueroa and the baby to Advocate Christ Medical Center in suburban Oak Lawn.</p><p>Ochoa-Lopez's family spent those weeks searching for her and holding press conferences pleading for help finding her, unaware the child was in a neonatal intensive care unit on life support.</p><p>The baby remained hospitalized on life support on Saturday, according to authorities.</p><p>Prosecutors say that when Figueroa was brought with the baby to the hospital, she had blood on her upper body and her face, which a hospital employee cleaned off. They also say Figueroa, 46, was examined at the hospital and showed no physical signs of childbirth.</p><p>Advocate Christ Medical Center has declined to say whether or when it contacted authorities, citing state and federal regulations. Oak Lawn police said they were not contacted about Figueroa by the medical center or any other agency.</p><p>Illinois Department of Children and Family Services spokesman Jassen Strokosch said Saturday the agency was alerted May 9 that there were questions about who had custody of the child in order to make medical decisions. He said he couldn't speculate about why the agency wasn't contacted sooner.</p><p>"We don't know what was happening at the hospital," he said.</p><p>Strokosch said the Department of Children and Family Services was alerted by someone required by law to contact the department about suspected abuse or neglect, but he couldn't say who contacted the agency.</p><p>However, that was after Chicago police had connected Figueroa to Ochoa-Lopez's disappearance.</p><p>Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said police learned Ochoa-Lopez was missing when her husband reported it on April 24. On May 7, Chicago police learned from one of Ochoa-Lopez's friends that she had been communicating via a private Facebook group with Figueroa about buying clothing. Police then went to Figueroa's home, where her 24-year-old daughter eventually told them her mother had recently had a baby.</p><p>"There was nothing to point us in that direction in the beginning," Johnson told reporters on Thursday, after police had arrested Figueroa and her daughter on murder charges.</p><p>Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Saturday authorities had to subpoena medical records from the hospital for Figueroa and the child. He said police didn't learn that Figueroa showed no signs of childbirth until "a couple weeks" after she was examined.</p><p>Both Johnson and Guglielmi referred questions about hospital protocol and policies to the medical center. A spokesman said in an emailed statement: "We have been cooperating with authorities and as this is an ongoing police matter, we're referring all inquiries to local law enforcement."</p><p>DNA testing determined Figueroa was not the baby's mother and that Ochoa-Lopez's husband was his father. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Officials: PG&E equipment sparked California wildfire that killed 85</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 18 2019 10:11AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As California fire investigators officially concluded that the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century was caused by Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. power lines, lawmakers expressed deep skepticism about whether the utility had made the dramatic changes needed to prevent another deadly blaze.</p><p>The company's new chief executive, Bill Johnson, made his first appearance before lawmakers Wednesday, who peppered him with questions on his plan to lead the troubled utility.</p><p>"We shouldn't have to be reliving this," said Democratic Assemblywoman Eloise Reyes. "We need to know what the lessons learned are."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national-news/prosecutor-mom-plotted-to-kill-pregnant-woman-steal-baby" title="Prosecutor: Mom plotted to kill pregnant woman, steal baby" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/clarisa-desiree%20figueroa-piotr%20bobak_1558044811788.jpg_7277905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/clarisa-desiree%20figueroa-piotr%20bobak_1558044811788.jpg_7277905_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/clarisa-desiree%20figueroa-piotr%20bobak_1558044811788.jpg_7277905_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/clarisa-desiree%20figueroa-piotr%20bobak_1558044811788.jpg_7277905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/clarisa-desiree%20figueroa-piotr%20bobak_1558044811788.jpg_7277905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Left to Right: Desiree Figueroa, Clarisa Figueroa, Piotr Bobak" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Prosecutor: Mom plotted to kill pregnant woman, steal baby</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Michael Tarm, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 18 2019 08:20AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 18 2019 08:24AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A mother plotted for months to acquire a newborn before she and her daughter strangled a pregnant Chicago woman and cut her baby from her womb using a butcher's knife, prosecutors said Friday as they revealed gruesome new details about the case.</p><p>Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, 19, was lured to the home where Clarisa Figueroa lived with her daughter, Desiree, by Facebook postings offering free baby clothes. When she arrived, the daughter showed her a photo album of her late brother to distract her as her mother started trying to strangle her with a cord, prosecutor Jim Murphy said.</p><p>When Ochoa-Lopez managed to get her fingers under the cord, Clarisa Figueroa yelled at her 24-year-old daughter - "You're not doing your f---ing job!" The daughter then pried Ochoa-Lopez's fingers from the cord "one by one" while her mother continued to strangle the teen for another five minutes, Murphy said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/polluted-parks-more-than-400-national-parks-are-plagued-by-air-pollution" title="Polluted parks: More than 400 national parks 'plagued' by air pollution" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/08/06/6MON%20YOSEMITE%20CLOSURE%20_KTVU2f37_146.mxf_KTVU3b51_146.mxf_00.00.06.12_1533579262155.png_5891976_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/08/06/6MON%20YOSEMITE%20CLOSURE%20_KTVU2f37_146.mxf_KTVU3b51_146.mxf_00.00.06.12_1533579262155.png_5891976_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/08/06/6MON%20YOSEMITE%20CLOSURE%20_KTVU2f37_146.mxf_KTVU3b51_146.mxf_00.00.06.12_1533579262155.png_5891976_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/08/06/6MON%20YOSEMITE%20CLOSURE%20_KTVU2f37_146.mxf_KTVU3b51_146.mxf_00.00.06.12_1533579262155.png_5891976_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/08/06/6MON%20YOSEMITE%20CLOSURE%20_KTVU2f37_146.mxf_KTVU3b51_146.mxf_00.00.06.12_1533579262155.png_5891976_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Yosemite Valley and other sections of Yosemite National Park are closed indefinitely because of the Ferguson Fire. Aug. 5, 2018" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Polluted parks: More than 400 national parks 'plagued' by air pollution</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lisa Fernandez, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 01:17PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 18 2019 08:38AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A new report found that the country’s 417 national parks, including the nine in California, are “plagued” by significant air pollution problems.</p><p>A total of 85 percent of the parks have air that is unhealthy to breathe at times and nearly 90 percent suffer from haze pollution, according to the “Polluted Parks” report released by the National Parks Conservation Association.</p><p>According to the report, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks received scores of "significant" concern in all four harm categories, and every other National Park in California received a "significant" concern score in at least one of the four categories.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3425_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3425"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list id="article_10155_401096_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/hero-dog-saves-life-of-newborn-after-teen-mom-buries-boy-alive-in-thailand" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/thailand_baby_dog_rescue_01_051919_1558276682811_7288462_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/thailand_baby_dog_rescue_01_051919_1558276682811_7288462_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/thailand_baby_dog_rescue_01_051919_1558276682811_7288462_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/thailand_baby_dog_rescue_01_051919_1558276682811_7288462_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/thailand_baby_dog_rescue_01_051919_1558276682811_7288462_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;hero&#x20;dog&#x20;saved&#x20;a&#x20;newborn&#x20;baby&#x20;after&#x20;finding&#x20;him&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;field&#x20;where&#x20;the&#x20;teenage&#x20;mother&#x20;buried&#x20;him&#x20;alive&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Viral&#x20;Press&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Hero dog saves life of newborn after teen mom buries boy alive in Thailand</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/illinois-not-alerted-to-early-clues-in-womb-cutting-case" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/clarisa_figueroa_desiree_figueroa_piotr_bobak_mugs_051919_1558273940995_7288283_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/clarisa_figueroa_desiree_figueroa_piotr_bobak_mugs_051919_1558273940995_7288283_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/clarisa_figueroa_desiree_figueroa_piotr_bobak_mugs_051919_1558273940995_7288283_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/clarisa_figueroa_desiree_figueroa_piotr_bobak_mugs_051919_1558273940995_7288283_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/clarisa_figueroa_desiree_figueroa_piotr_bobak_mugs_051919_1558273940995_7288283_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="From&#x20;left&#x20;to&#x20;right&#x3a;&#x20;Clarisa&#x20;Figueroa&#x2c;&#x20;Desiree&#x20;Figueroa&#x20;and&#x20;Piotr&#x20;Bobak" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Illinois not alerted to early clues in womb-cutting case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/federal-appeals-court-rules-against-trump-on-ending-daca-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Federal appeals court rules against Trump on ending DACA</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/40-year-old-dies-after-being-shot-in-the-head-in-north-philadelphia" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/north_11th_street_shooting_051919_1558268006119_7288415_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/north_11th_street_shooting_051919_1558268006119_7288415_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/north_11th_street_shooting_051919_1558268006119_7288415_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/north_11th_street_shooting_051919_1558268006119_7288415_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/north_11th_street_shooting_051919_1558268006119_7288415_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police&#x20;are&#x20;investigating&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;40-year-old&#x20;was&#x20;shot&#x20;and&#x20;killed&#x20;in&#x20;Philadelphia&#x20;overnight&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>40-year-old dies after being shot in the head in North Philadelphia</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-authority-partly-sunny-sunday-with-warm-temps-scattered-thunderstorms" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/Weather_Authority__7_Day_Forecast_0_7288364_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/Weather_Authority__7_Day_Forecast_0_7288364_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/Weather_Authority__7_Day_Forecast_0_7288364_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/Weather_Authority__7_Day_Forecast_0_7288364_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/Weather_Authority__7_Day_Forecast_0_7288364_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Weather Authority: Partly sunny Sunday with warm temps, scattered thunderstorms</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/local-news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div 