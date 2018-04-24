Kevin Hart visits rapper Meek Mill in prison

- Kevin Hart is the latest on a growing list of celebrities to pay a visit to rapper Meek Mill in prison.

Hart visited Mill at Chester's State Correctional Institution Tuesday afternoon.

Mill's incarceration has become a major cause celebre, with celebrities offering their support and recent prison visits from New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Rev. Al Sharpton.

Philadelphia-born Mill was sentenced in November to two to four years in prison for violating probation on a roughly decade-old gun and drug case. Attorney Brian McMonagle said they will reach out to a higher court to get their client released.

Spokesman Ben Waxman said the prosecutor's office agreed to the granting of a new trial "due to questions of credibility of the arresting officer." The officer is among the police officers the prosecutor's office has sought to keep off the stand in cases across the city because of credibility questions.

Prosecutors have said previously that Mill's drug and gun convictions should be thrown out and he should be granted a new trial.

Judge Genece Brinkley refused to free Mill on bail last week after the announcement from the Philadelphia District Attorney's office during a hearing. She scheduled another hearing in June.

"The district attorney's office has shown a lot of integrity in granting our request for a new trial," McMonagle said. "They obviously have recognized and determined the criminal behavior of the arresting officer, which dates back prior to Meek's arrest."

