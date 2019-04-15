< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox29.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story406748834" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="406748834" data-article-version="1.0">Man pleads guilty to throwing boy over Mall of America balcony</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-406748834" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Man pleads guilty to throwing boy over Mall of America balcony&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox29.com/news/national-news/man-pleads-guilty-to-throwing-boy-over-mall-of-america-balcony" data-title="Man pleads guilty to throwing boy over Mall of America balcony" addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/news/national-news/man-pleads-guilty-to-throwing-boy-over-mall-of-america-balcony" addthis:title="Man pleads guilty to throwing boy over Mall of America balcony"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-406748834.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-406748834");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-406748834-401085804"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/15/emmanuel-aranda_1555345970562_7110805_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/15/emmanuel-aranda_1555345970562_7110805_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/15/emmanuel-aranda_1555345970562_7110805_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/15/emmanuel-aranda_1555345970562_7110805_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/15/emmanuel-aranda_1555345970562_7110805_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Emmanuel Aranda, Hennepin County Jail booking photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Emmanuel Aranda, Hennepin County Jail booking photo</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-406748834-401085804" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/15/emmanuel-aranda_1555345970562_7110805_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/15/emmanuel-aranda_1555345970562_7110805_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/15/emmanuel-aranda_1555345970562_7110805_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/15/emmanuel-aranda_1555345970562_7110805_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/15/emmanuel-aranda_1555345970562_7110805_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Emmanuel Aranda, Hennepin County Jail booking photo" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Emmanuel Aranda, Hennepin County Jail booking photo</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a By Jeff Baenen, Associated Press
Posted May 14 2019 11:53AM EDT
Updated May 14 2019 12:08PM EDT src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>5-year-old thrown from MOA balcony now alert</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/-doctors-were-amazed-test-results-of-boy-thrown-from-moa-balcony-called-miraculous"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/22/Untitled-1_1555984768725_7142789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Test results of boy thrown at MOA amaze doctors</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/charges-man-who-threw-5-year-old-off-moa-balcony-was-looking-for-someone-to-kill"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/15/emmanuel-aranda_1555345970562_7110805_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Man charged for throwing boy from 3rd floor of MOA</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/gofundme-for-boy-injured-at-mall-of-america-raises-over-340-000"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/14/moa_1555246223288_7107130_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>GoFundMe for boy injured at MOA raises $700,000</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/child-transported-to-hospital-after-incident-at-mall-of-america"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/12/MOA%20fall%20Dan%20S_1555085853390.jpg_7099889_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>5-year-old boy thrown from 3rd floor of MOA</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (AP)</strong> - A man who reportedly told investigators that he went to the Mall of America "looking for someone to kill" pleaded guilty Tuesday to throwing a 5-year-old boy from a third-floor balcony and faces 19 years in prison.</p><p>Emmanuel Aranda, of Minneapolis, was charged with attempted premeditated first-degree murder in the April 12 attack. The child suffered head trauma and multiple broken bones but survived.</p><p>Aranda, 24, will be sentenced June 3. His plea deal calls for prosecutors to drop an aggravated-circumstances component to the charge that could have meant an additional year in prison. Prosecutor Cheri Ann Townsend said the boy's family supports the plea deal.</p><p>Police arrested Aranda moments after the attack as he waited to board a light-rail train at the mall, and said he had quickly admitted to the attack.</p><p><strong>MORE: <a href="http://www.fox29.com/facebook-instant/-alert-and-conscious-boy-thrown-from-mall-of-america-balcony-continues-to-heal">Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony 'alert and consciousl</a> | <a href="http://www.fox29.com/facebook-instant/charges-man-who-threw-5-year-old-off-moa-balcony-was-looking-for-someone-to-kill">Charges: Man who threw 5-year-old off MoA balcony was 'looking for someone to kill'</a></strong></p><p>A criminal complaint filed soon after the attack said Aranda told police he was angry at being rejected by women at the mall and was "looking for someone to kill" when he went there.</p><p>He had two past convictions for assaults at the mall, both in 2015, and had been banned from the property at one point. Court records showed that Aranda had been ordered to undergo psychological evaluation or treatment after those assaults, and his attorney Paul Sellers said Aranda had been in mental health court.</p><p>Aranda, wearing an orange jail jumpsuit, spoke quietly during Tuesday's hearing while giving yes-or-no answers to questions aimed at making sure he understood what he was admitting.</p><p>The child plunged almost 40 feet and suffered head trauma and multiple broken bones. His family released a statement in late April saying he was alert and no longer in critical condition. The chopper then crashed into the water just next to the pier and the pilot climbed onto the emergen" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FDNY: Helicopter crashes into Hudson River</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Arun Kristian Das, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 15 2019 02:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 15 2019 10:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Emergency crews from several agencies responded to a helicopter that crashed in the Hudson River near West 30th Street at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.</p><p>The Bell 206 helicopter had just finished refueling at the West 30th Street Heliport when it took off and then suddenly dropped, according to the NYPD. The chopper then crashed into the water just next to the pier and the pilot climbed onto the emergency flotation pontoons, which has deployed, police said.</p><p>A ferry was carrying commuters from West 39th Street in Manhattan to 14th Street in Hoboken when Capt. Adam Sciaino saw the helicopter go down, according to NY Waterway.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/fcc-to-vote-on-whether-to-allow-carriers-to-block-spam-calls-by-default" title="FCC to vote on whether to allow carriers to block spam calls by default" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/31/WTVT_robocalls_013119_1548934469716_6700938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/31/WTVT_robocalls_013119_1548934469716_6700938_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/31/WTVT_robocalls_013119_1548934469716_6700938_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/31/WTVT_robocalls_013119_1548934469716_6700938_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/31/WTVT_robocalls_013119_1548934469716_6700938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FCC to vote on whether to allow carriers to block spam calls by default</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">TALI ARBEL, AP Technology Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 15 2019 01:29PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 15 2019 01:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>New measures by U.S. regulators could help thwart some of the billions of robocalls received in the U.S.</p><p>The Federal Communications Commission said Wednesday that it will vote in June on whether to let carriers block spam calls by default, which should mean that more spam calls are blocked. Right now, customers have to take the extra step of requesting tools from their carriers or downloading apps from other companies to help them weed out most unwanted calls.</p><p>The rising volume of calls in the last few years, driven by how cheap and easy it is for scammers to call millions of people as well as weak enforcement, has created pressure on Congress, regulators and phone companies to act. The volume of calls has risen to roughly 5 billion per month, according to call-blocker YouMail, from 2.7 billion in November 2017. That's when the government gave carriers explicit, although narrow, permission to block certain types of calls.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national-news/nypd-training-official-garner-officer-used-banned-chokehold" title="NYPD training official: Garner officer used banned chokehold" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/15/eric_garner_chokehold_051519_1557937576914_7265100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/15/eric_garner_chokehold_051519_1557937576914_7265100_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/15/eric_garner_chokehold_051519_1557937576914_7265100_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/15/eric_garner_chokehold_051519_1557937576914_7265100_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/15/eric_garner_chokehold_051519_1557937576914_7265100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NYPD training official: Garner officer used banned chokehold</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Michael R. By Michael R. Sisak, Associated Press
Posted May 15 2019 12:26PM EDT 