Officials: PG&E equipment sparked California wildfire that killed 85

Posted May 18 2019 10:11AM EDT class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 18 2019 10:11AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407674347" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP)</strong> - As California fire investigators officially concluded that the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century was caused by Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. power lines, lawmakers expressed deep skepticism about whether the utility had made the dramatic changes needed to prevent another deadly blaze.</p><p>The company's new chief executive, Bill Johnson, made his first appearance before lawmakers Wednesday, who peppered him with questions on his plan to lead the troubled utility.</p><p>"We shouldn't have to be reliving this," said Democratic Assemblywoman Eloise Reyes. "We need to know what the lessons learned are."</p><p>State fire officials said transmission lines owned and operated by the San Francisco-based utility started the Nov. 8 fire that killed 85 people and wiped out nearly 15,000 homes in the town of Paradise. Many of those killed were elderly or had disabilities; the oldest was 99.</p><p>"Investigators determined there were violations of law," Cal Fire deputy director Mike Mohler said relating to Wednesday's report, but he said he hadn't read the report and didn't know the nature of the violations.</p><p>Cal Fire did not release its full investigative report, saying it had been forwarded to the Butte County district attorney's office, which is considering criminal charges against the utility.</p><p>Johnson said he expected when he began the job two weeks ago that PG&E would be found responsible for sparking the wildfire, noting the utility had said it was probable in recent filings.</p><p>"It's a disappointment that this happened," he said. "Let's not do it again."</p><p>He takes the helm both as California prepares for another wildfire season and as PG&E is in the midst of Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The utility filed in January as it faced potentially tens of billions of dollars in liability from wildfires. California law makes utilities financially liable for damages from wildfires sparked by its equipment, and PG&E is already facing lawsuits from insurance companies and wildfire victims from the Paradise fire.</p><p>State fire officials have determined that PG&E caused 18 fires in 2017, and they referred 12 for possible criminal prosecution.</p><p>In preparation for the upcoming fire season, Johnson said the utility has begun inspecting every one of its power and transmission lines, a process that could cost $600 to $900 million including repairs. It's also proposed a dramatic expansion of planned electrical outages.</p><p>The findings Wednesday bring "even greater urgency to our need to inspect, repair, have a power safety shut off plan," Johnson told reporters after the legislative hearing.</p><p>He said he hopes to redeem PG&E in the eyes of lawmakers and customers but understands the process won't be easy.</p><p>"There's nothing we can say that matters one bit unless we live up to our words and our commitments," he said. "You cannot restore trust without results; you cannot restore relationships with rhetoric."</p><p>Democratic Assemblyman Jim Wood offered personal insight into the grim reality of wildfires caused by PG&E and other utilities. Wood, a forensic dentist from Santa Rosa, helped identify bodies in the fire that ripped through his hometown in 2017 as well as the Paradise wildfire and the 2010 deadly explosion of a PG&E natural gas pipeline.</p><p>"I'm tired of identifying victims - and all of those have a link to a utility," he said.</p><p>Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said in a statement that he is still weighing possible criminal charges against the utility, a decision that could take months. He called Cal Fire's decision to forward its report to Butte County "strictly symbolic" because it has been long known that PG&E's equipment caused the fire.</p><p>Shares of PG&E fell less than 1% before the opening bell Thursday.</p><p>Attorney Mike Danko, who represents 2,000 victims of the fire, said he was encouraged by the fact that Cal Fire sent its latest report to the district attorney, which could mean it has evidence that the utility was negligent on safety issues.</p><p>"We know from our work that PG&E knew its towers in the area were corroded and were at risk of failing," Danko said.</p><p>Paradise Mayor Jody Jones said she was not surprised to hear Pacific Gas & Electric power lines sparked the blaze that decimated her town and she hopes the findings help the city's legal case against the utility.</p><p>"It's nice to have a definite answer," Jones said.</p><p>___</p><p><em>Associated Press writers Adam Beam in Sacramento, and Paul Elias and Olga R. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTXF_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"National News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"714402" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More National News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/national-news/prosecutor-mom-plotted-to-kill-pregnant-woman-steal-baby" title="Prosecutor: Mom plotted to kill pregnant woman, steal baby" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/clarisa-desiree%20figueroa-piotr%20bobak_1558044811788.jpg_7277905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/clarisa-desiree%20figueroa-piotr%20bobak_1558044811788.jpg_7277905_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/clarisa-desiree%20figueroa-piotr%20bobak_1558044811788.jpg_7277905_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/clarisa-desiree%20figueroa-piotr%20bobak_1558044811788.jpg_7277905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/clarisa-desiree%20figueroa-piotr%20bobak_1558044811788.jpg_7277905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Left to Right: Desiree Figueroa, Clarisa Figueroa, Piotr Bobak" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Prosecutor: Mom plotted to kill pregnant woman, steal baby</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Michael Tarm, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 18 2019 08:20AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 18 2019 08:24AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A mother plotted for months to acquire a newborn before she and her daughter strangled a pregnant Chicago woman and cut her baby from her womb using a butcher's knife, prosecutors said Friday as they revealed gruesome new details about the case.</p><p>Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, 19, was lured to the home where Clarisa Figueroa lived with her daughter, Desiree, by Facebook postings offering free baby clothes. When she arrived, the daughter showed her a photo album of her late brother to distract her as her mother started trying to strangle her with a cord, prosecutor Jim Murphy said.</p><p>When Ochoa-Lopez managed to get her fingers under the cord, Clarisa Figueroa yelled at her 24-year-old daughter - "You're not doing your f---ing job!" The daughter then pried Ochoa-Lopez's fingers from the cord "one by one" while her mother continued to strangle the teen for another five minutes, Murphy said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/polluted-parks-more-than-400-national-parks-are-plagued-by-air-pollution" title="Polluted parks: More than 400 national parks 'plagued' by air pollution" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/08/06/6MON%20YOSEMITE%20CLOSURE%20_KTVU2f37_146.mxf_KTVU3b51_146.mxf_00.00.06.12_1533579262155.png_5891976_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/08/06/6MON%20YOSEMITE%20CLOSURE%20_KTVU2f37_146.mxf_KTVU3b51_146.mxf_00.00.06.12_1533579262155.png_5891976_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/08/06/6MON%20YOSEMITE%20CLOSURE%20_KTVU2f37_146.mxf_KTVU3b51_146.mxf_00.00.06.12_1533579262155.png_5891976_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/08/06/6MON%20YOSEMITE%20CLOSURE%20_KTVU2f37_146.mxf_KTVU3b51_146.mxf_00.00.06.12_1533579262155.png_5891976_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/08/06/6MON%20YOSEMITE%20CLOSURE%20_KTVU2f37_146.mxf_KTVU3b51_146.mxf_00.00.06.12_1533579262155.png_5891976_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Yosemite Valley and other sections of Yosemite National Park are closed indefinitely because of the Ferguson Fire. Aug. 5, 2018" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Polluted parks: More than 400 national parks 'plagued' by air pollution</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lisa Fernandez, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 01:17PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 18 2019 08:38AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A new report found that the country’s 417 national parks, including the nine in California, are “plagued” by significant air pollution problems.</p><p>A total of 85 percent of the parks have air that is unhealthy to breathe at times and nearly 90 percent suffer from haze pollution, according to the “Polluted Parks” report released by the National Parks Conservation Association.</p><p>According to the report, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks received scores of "significant" concern in all four harm categories, and every other National Park in California received a "significant" concern score in at least one of the four categories.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/investigators-say-at-least-177-male-students-were-sexually-abused-by-an-ohio-state-team-doctor" title="'Shocking': Ohio State doc abused 177, officials were aware" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/17/ohiostate_1558101448989_7281479_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/17/ohiostate_1558101448989_7281479_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/17/ohiostate_1558101448989_7281479_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/17/ohiostate_1558101448989_7281479_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/17/ohiostate_1558101448989_7281479_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE ART - Ohio State University" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Shocking': Ohio State doc abused 177, officials were aware</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Julie Carr Smyth </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 09:58AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 18 2019 09:52AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Investigators say at least 177 male students were sexually abused by an Ohio State University team doctor who died in 2005.</p><p>The university released findings Friday from a law firm that investigated claims about Richard Strauss for the school.</p><p>The report concludes that university personnel at the time had knowledge of complaints and concerns about Strauss' conduct as early as 1979 but failed to investigate or act meaningfully.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3425_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3425"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-authority-beautiful-saturday-with-warm-temps-mix-of-clouds-and-sun"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/Weather_Authority__7_Day_Forecast_0_7286683_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Weather_Authority__7_Day_Forecast_0_20190518113759"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Weather Authority: Beautiful Saturday with warm temps, mix of clouds and sun</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-open-up-space-to-help-with-stress"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/17/vlcsnap-2019-05-17-22h36m07s150_1558146974720_7285439_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="less_stress_space"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Local woman opens up space to help with stress</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/children-camp-out-to-help-homeless-youth"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/17/vlcsnap-2019-05-17-22h18m00s32_1558145890416_7285426_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Sleep_Out"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Students camp out to raise money and awareness for homeless youth</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dream-of-ruling-from-the-iron-throne-a-real-life-version-is-being-auctioned-off"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/acc43645df281a31957fe5a4f40dd4fab22f5087401b69fca0458dd00d3a7aebdafad4d5dadd7866b171294821f79b37_1558141251184_7285082_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister in 'Game of Thrones' Season 6, Episode 10/Season Finale: Debut 6/26/16 (Helen Sloan/HBO)" title="Lena Headey on Iron Throne in Game of Thrones-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dream of ruling from the Iron Throne? 