Prince George's County officer shot, killed while protecting woman threatened in a domestic dispute

- A Prince George's County police officer was shot and killed in Brandywine on Wednesday, authorities have confirmed.

The Prince George's County Police Department confirmed one of its officers was killed, stating the officer was "shot while stepping in to protect a woman threatened in a domestic situation."

Authorities later identified the officer as 51-year-old Cpl. Mujahid Ramzziddin, a 14-year veteran of their force and a father of four children. He served in PGPD's Special Operations Division's Harbor Unit.

Police say Cpl. Ramzziddin, who was off-duty and was in plain clothes, spoke to a neighbor who requested his help for a situation with her estranged husband outside of her home on Chadsey Lane.

According Prince George's County police Chief Hank Stawinski, Cpl. Ramzziddin spoke to his neighbor on Tuesday, who had some concerns about her estranged husband. On Wednesday morning, Chief Stawinski said the officer saw his neighbor outside and spoke to her asking her if she needed help again. Two other people were at the home at the time of the situation, according to Chief Stawinski.

He said the officer and the neighbor were outside when they were reportedly approached by the suspect, who fired at the officer with a shotgun.

Chief Stawinski says based on a video he saw, Tyndall fired on five times. "Our officer, I want to be very clear about this, was grievously wounded and lost his life in this confrontation."

The woman at the home wasn't hurt, according to police.

Officials identified the suspect as 37-year-old Glenn Tyndell and said he had three open warrants for his arrest for assault.

Police say both Tyndell's ex-wife and estranged current wife had taken had sought protections because of his history of violence.

Police say Tyndell took the officer's gun and then led police on a chase that concluded in the area of Route 210 and Old Fort Road. Officers followed the suspect in his SUV, until he fled on foot on Indian Head Highway near Old Fort Road.

Police say there was an exchange of gunfire, which lead to Tyndell being shot and killed by officers.

The Prince George's County Police Department said Route 210 at Palmer Road was closed in both directions due to their investigation and urged drivers to avoid the area. It was opened again just before for 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that special agents from its Hyattsville field office were at the scene and assisting Prince George's County police.

"Corporal Ramzziddin -- hero, mentor, father, son, husband. By all account, this man was doing everything in life right," said John Telectchea, President of the Prince George's County Fraternal Order of Police.

Ramzziddin's neighbor, Earline Harris is a retired officer herself, and she said she spoke with one his sons.

"Hopefully [the son] will be guided and supported with all the police's love and support," she said to FOX 5's Lauren DeMarco.

"It takes a special kind of person to do police work, it really does. And his heart was in the right place -- his heart and his mind was in the right place. My heart goes out to him and his family because he was doing what God called him to do and that's what he wanted to do and he did it well."

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan directed flags around the state to fly at half-staff and released the following statement:

"The murder of Prince George's County police officer Corporal Mujahid Ramzziddin in the line of duty today is an unspeakable tragedy. The First Lady and I are praying for his family, loved ones, and the department during this difficult time. Corporal Ramzziddin was a military veteran and a distinguished law enforcement officer who made the ultimate sacrifice in the defense of his neighbors and community. His memory and service will never be forgotten. I have extended my full support to County Executive Rushern Baker, Police Chief Hank Stawinski, and all of the dedicated men and women of the Prince George's County Police Department as they mourn their fallen fellow officer. The state is standing by to offer any assistance needed to Prince George's County as they investigate this terrible and senseless crime."

Police say Cpl. Ramzziddin had assignments with PGPD Districts III and IV, the WAVE Unit, as well as the Gang Unit, before taking his final assignment with the Harbor Unit.

The Imam at Nation's Mosque says a funeral for Cpl. Ramzziddin will be on Friday at the Diyanet Center of America in Lanham, Md. Time is to be determined.