default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox29.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story407666551" class="mod-wrapper mod-story Prosecutor: Mom plotted to kill pregnant woman, steal baby addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/news/national-news/prosecutor-mom-plotted-to-kill-pregnant-woman-steal-baby" addthis:title="Prosecutor: Mom plotted to kill pregnant woman, steal baby"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-407666551.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-407666551");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-407666551-407347427"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/clarisa-desiree%20figueroa-piotr%20bobak_1558044811788.jpg_7277905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/clarisa-desiree%20figueroa-piotr%20bobak_1558044811788.jpg_7277905_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/clarisa-desiree%20figueroa-piotr%20bobak_1558044811788.jpg_7277905_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/clarisa-desiree%20figueroa-piotr%20bobak_1558044811788.jpg_7277905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/clarisa-desiree%20figueroa-piotr%20bobak_1558044811788.jpg_7277905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Left to Right: Desiree Figueroa, Clarisa Figueroa, Piotr Bobak" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Left to Right: Desiree Figueroa, Clarisa Figueroa, Piotr Bobak</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407666551-407347427" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/clarisa-desiree%20figueroa-piotr%20bobak_1558044811788.jpg_7277905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/clarisa-desiree%20figueroa-piotr%20bobak_1558044811788.jpg_7277905_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/clarisa-desiree%20figueroa-piotr%20bobak_1558044811788.jpg_7277905_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/clarisa-desiree%20figueroa-piotr%20bobak_1558044811788.jpg_7277905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, By Michael Tarm, Associated Press
Posted May 18 2019 08:20AM EDT
Updated May 18 2019 08:24AM EDT data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407666551" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (AP)</strong> - A mother plotted for months to acquire a newborn before she and her daughter strangled a pregnant Chicago woman and cut her baby from her womb using a butcher's knife, prosecutors said Friday as they revealed gruesome new details about the case.</p><p>Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, 19, was lured to the home where Clarisa Figueroa lived with her daughter, Desiree, by Facebook postings offering free baby clothes. When she arrived, the daughter showed her a photo album of her late brother to distract her as her mother started trying to strangle her with a cord, prosecutor Jim Murphy said.</p><p>When Ochoa-Lopez managed to get her fingers under the cord, Clarisa Figueroa yelled at her 24-year-old daughter - "You're not doing your f---ing job!" The daughter then pried Ochoa-Lopez's fingers from the cord "one by one" while her mother continued to strangle the teen for another five minutes, Murphy said.</p><p>Once Ochoa-Lopez showed no signs of life, Clarisa Figueroa cut her open with a butcher's knife, removed the placenta and the baby, then put the baby in a bucket with the umbilical cord still attached, said Murphy, reading from court documents.</p><p>The plot may have originated in late 2018, when Clarisa Figueroa told her family she was pregnant and later posted on Facebook an ultrasound and photos of a room decorated for a baby. Desiree Figueroa was surprised, Murphy said, because her mother had previously had her fallopian tubes tied to prevent pregnancy.</p><p>Prosecutors highlighted that Clarisa Figueroa made the announcement about being pregnant not long after one of her adult sons had died of natural causes.</p><p>Clarisa Figueroa connected with Ochoa-Lopez on March 5 via a Facebook page for pregnant women. "Who is due in May?" Clarisa Figueroa asked in one message. "Where is the May mammas at?" Ochoa-Lopez, seven months' pregnant at the time, responded, and Clarisa Figueroa made the offer of free clothes, prosecutors said.</p><p>When Clarisa Figueroa first asked her daughter to help her kill someone to get a baby, the daughter initially said no, Murphy said. He also revealed publicly for the first time that Desiree Figueroa is four months' pregnant.</p><p>They first met with Ochoa-Lopez around April 1, though she left unharmed that day. Desiree Figueroa had told her boyfriend about her mother's intention to kill Ochoa-Lopez, and he warned her he would call police if they harmed the young woman. The prosecutor said Clarisa Figueroa later told the boyfriend the whole scheme had been an April Fool's joke.</p><p>Ochoa-Lopez was killed when she returned a second time on April 23. After killing her, the mother and daughter allegedly wrapped her in a blanket and put the body into a large plastic bag. They then dragged it outside and placed it in a garbage can in a hidden area next to their garage on Chicago's Southwest Side, about 4 miles from Ochoa-Lopez's own home, according to authorities.</p><p>Clarisa Figueroa then called 911, claiming that she had just delivered her own newborn baby and that it was not breathing, authorities said. When first responders arrived, the child was blue. They tried to resuscitate the infant and transported Clarisa Figueroa and the boy to a nearby hospital.</p><p>When she went to the hospital, doctors who examined her found "no signs consistent with a woman who had just delivered a baby." She also had blood on her arms, hands and face that authorities later determined was from Ochoa-Lopez, prosecutors said.</p><p>It was not clear whether the hospital contacted police. In a statement issued Friday, Christ Medical Center in suburban Oak Lawn declined to comment, citing federal and state regulations. Oak Lawn police said they were not contacted about Figueroa by the medical center or any other agency, including the Chicago Police Department.</p><p>The boy remained hospitalized Friday in grave condition and was not expected to survive, police said.</p><p>Cook County Judge Susana Ortiz denied bond to the Figueroas, who are charged with murder, saying she felt "the presumption is great" that they committed a "heinous and brutal murder" and that they pose "a real and present" danger to the community. She also denied bond to Clarisa Figueroa's boyfriend, 40-year-old Piotr Bobak, who is charged with the concealment of a homicide.</p><p>The mother's lawyer asked Ortiz to place the Figueroas in protective custody for their safety from other inmates, given "the nature of the case." The Figueroas stood calmly during the hearing. As they left, the mother glanced back at the crowded gallery, where the victim's friends and relatives packed the spectator benches.</p><p>The arrests came three weeks after the disappearance of Ochoa-Lopez, whose decaying body was discovered this week with the cord still around her neck.</p><p>Police did not connect Ochoa-Lopez's disappearance and the 911 call about the baby until May 7, when friends of the teen directed detectives to her social media account, which showed she had communicated with Clarisa Figueroa.</p><p>At the same time, Clarisa Figueroa had started a GoFundMe campaign for the funeral of what she said was her dying baby, said Sara Walker, a spokeswoman for Ochoa-Lopez's family. Police then conducted DNA tests, which showed that Ochoa-Lopez and her husband, Yiovanni Lopez, were actually his parents, Walker said.</p><p>When police arrived to question Clarisa Figueroa, her daughter told them that her mother was in the hospital with some kind of leg injury, before adding that she had just delivered a baby, Brendan Deenihan, deputy chief of detectives, said Thursday.</p><p>Police then searched the neighborhood and found Ochoa-Lopez's car a few blocks away. On Tuesday they returned with a search warrant.</p><p>Ochoa-Lopez's mother, Raquel Uriostegui, said her daughter was born in Mexico and came to the United States when she was 2.</p><p>"My daughter was a very joyful girl. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Officials: PG&E equipment sparked California wildfire that killed 85</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 18 2019 10:11AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As California fire investigators officially concluded that the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century was caused by Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. power lines, lawmakers expressed deep skepticism about whether the utility had made the dramatic changes needed to prevent another deadly blaze.</p><p>The company's new chief executive, Bill Johnson, made his first appearance before lawmakers Wednesday, who peppered him with questions on his plan to lead the troubled utility.</p><p>"We shouldn't have to be reliving this," said Democratic Assemblywoman Eloise Reyes. "We need to know what the lessons learned are."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/polluted-parks-more-than-400-national-parks-are-plagued-by-air-pollution" title="Polluted parks: More than 400 national parks 'plagued' by air pollution" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/08/06/6MON%20YOSEMITE%20CLOSURE%20_KTVU2f37_146.mxf_KTVU3b51_146.mxf_00.00.06.12_1533579262155.png_5891976_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/08/06/6MON%20YOSEMITE%20CLOSURE%20_KTVU2f37_146.mxf_KTVU3b51_146.mxf_00.00.06.12_1533579262155.png_5891976_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/08/06/6MON%20YOSEMITE%20CLOSURE%20_KTVU2f37_146.mxf_KTVU3b51_146.mxf_00.00.06.12_1533579262155.png_5891976_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/08/06/6MON%20YOSEMITE%20CLOSURE%20_KTVU2f37_146.mxf_KTVU3b51_146.mxf_00.00.06.12_1533579262155.png_5891976_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/08/06/6MON%20YOSEMITE%20CLOSURE%20_KTVU2f37_146.mxf_KTVU3b51_146.mxf_00.00.06.12_1533579262155.png_5891976_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Yosemite Valley and other sections of Yosemite National Park are closed indefinitely because of the Ferguson Fire. Aug. 5, 2018" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Polluted parks: More than 400 national parks 'plagued' by air pollution</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lisa Fernandez, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 01:17PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 18 2019 08:38AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A new report found that the country’s 417 national parks, including the nine in California, are “plagued” by significant air pollution problems.</p><p>A total of 85 percent of the parks have air that is unhealthy to breathe at times and nearly 90 percent suffer from haze pollution, according to the “Polluted Parks” report released by the National Parks Conservation Association.</p><p>According to the report, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks received scores of "significant" concern in all four harm categories, and every other National Park in California received a "significant" concern score in at least one of the four categories.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/investigators-say-at-least-177-male-students-were-sexually-abused-by-an-ohio-state-team-doctor" title="'Shocking': Ohio State doc abused 177, officials were aware" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/17/ohiostate_1558101448989_7281479_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/17/ohiostate_1558101448989_7281479_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/17/ohiostate_1558101448989_7281479_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/17/ohiostate_1558101448989_7281479_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/17/ohiostate_1558101448989_7281479_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE ART - Ohio State University" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Shocking': Ohio State doc abused 177, officials were aware</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Julie Carr Smyth </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 09:58AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 18 2019 09:52AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Investigators say at least 177 male students were sexually abused by an Ohio State University team doctor who died in 2005.</p><p>The university released findings Friday from a law firm that investigated claims about Richard Strauss for the school.</p><p>The report concludes that university personnel at the time had knowledge of complaints and concerns about Strauss' conduct as early as 1979 but failed to investigate or act meaningfully.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3425_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3425"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-authority-beautiful-saturday-with-warm-temps-mix-of-clouds-and-sun"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/Weather_Authority__7_Day_Forecast_0_7286683_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Weather_Authority__7_Day_Forecast_0_20190518113759"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Weather Authority: Beautiful Saturday with warm temps, mix of clouds and sun</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-open-up-space-to-help-with-stress"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/17/vlcsnap-2019-05-17-22h36m07s150_1558146974720_7285439_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="less_stress_space"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Local woman opens up space to help with stress</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/children-camp-out-to-help-homeless-youth"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/17/vlcsnap-2019-05-17-22h18m00s32_1558145890416_7285426_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Sleep_Out"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Students camp out to raise money and awareness for homeless youth</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dream-of-ruling-from-the-iron-throne-a-real-life-version-is-being-auctioned-off"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/acc43645df281a31957fe5a4f40dd4fab22f5087401b69fca0458dd00d3a7aebdafad4d5dadd7866b171294821f79b37_1558141251184_7285082_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister in 'Game of Thrones' Season 6, Episode 10/Season Finale: Debut 6/26/16 (Helen Sloan/HBO)" title="Lena Headey on Iron Throne in Game of Thrones-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dream of ruling from the Iron Throne? id="article_10155_401096_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/less-fat-more-fruit-may-cut-risk-of-dying-of-breast-cancer-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/fruit_generic_01_unsplash_jessica_ruscello_1558189918588_7287223_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/fruit_generic_01_unsplash_jessica_ruscello_1558189918588_7287223_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/fruit_generic_01_unsplash_jessica_ruscello_1558189918588_7287223_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/fruit_generic_01_unsplash_jessica_ruscello_1558189918588_7287223_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/fruit_generic_01_unsplash_jessica_ruscello_1558189918588_7287223_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Jessica&#x20;Ruscello&#x20;via&#x20;Unsplash&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Less fat, more fruit may cut risk of dying of breast cancer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/officials-pg-e-equipment-sparked-california-wildfire-that-killed-85" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/18/california_wildfires_trump_visit_05_111818_1542547618175_6415124_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/18/california_wildfires_trump_visit_05_111818_1542547618175_6415124_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/18/california_wildfires_trump_visit_05_111818_1542547618175_6415124_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/18/california_wildfires_trump_visit_05_111818_1542547618175_6415124_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/18/california_wildfires_trump_visit_05_111818_1542547618175_6415124_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Official&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;photo&#x20;by&#x20;Shealah&#x20;Craighead&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Officials: PG&E equipment sparked California wildfire that killed 85</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/warren-unveils-abortion-rights-platform-following-new-laws-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/sen_elizabeth_warren_generic_02_chuck_kennedy_1553018683643_6910908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/sen_elizabeth_warren_generic_02_chuck_kennedy_1553018683643_6910908_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/sen_elizabeth_warren_generic_02_chuck_kennedy_1553018683643_6910908_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/sen_elizabeth_warren_generic_02_chuck_kennedy_1553018683643_6910908_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/sen_elizabeth_warren_generic_02_chuck_kennedy_1553018683643_6910908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Massachusetts&#x20;Sen&#x2e;&#x20;Elizabeth&#x20;Warren&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Chuck&#x20;Kennedy&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Warren unveils abortion rights platform following new laws</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/judge-ex-nfl-players-must-see-neurologists-close-to-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_073018_1532976425762_5865213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_073018_1532976425762_5865213_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_073018_1532976425762_5865213_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_073018_1532976425762_5865213_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_073018_1532976425762_5865213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Adrian&#x20;Curiel&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Unsplash&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Judge: Ex-NFL players must see neurologists close to home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/house-approves-sweeping-bill-to-expand-gay-rights" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Samantha&#x20;Madera&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;City&#x20;of&#x20;Philadelphia&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>House approves sweeping bill to expand gay rights</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/local-news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 