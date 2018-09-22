< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="405001576" data-article-version="1.0">Report: Hurricane Florence killed 22, caused $24B in damage</h1>
</header> addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox29.com/news/national-news/report-hurricane-florence-killed-22-caused-24b-in-damage" data-title="Report: Hurricane Florence killed 22, caused $24B in damage" addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/news/national-news/report-hurricane-florence-killed-22-caused-24b-in-damage" addthis:title="Report: Hurricane Florence killed 22, caused $24B in damage"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-405001576");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-405001576-361417960"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/22/hurricane_florence_damage_06_091818_myrtle_beach_master_sgt_george_roach_1537641919946_6106070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/22/hurricane_florence_damage_06_091818_myrtle_beach_master_sgt_george_roach_1537641919946_6106070_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/22/hurricane_florence_damage_06_091818_myrtle_beach_master_sgt_george_roach_1537641919946_6106070_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/22/hurricane_florence_damage_06_091818_myrtle_beach_master_sgt_george_roach_1537641919946_6106070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/22/hurricane_florence_damage_06_091818_myrtle_beach_master_sgt_george_roach_1537641919946_6106070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Master Sgt. George Roach" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Master Sgt. George Roach</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405001576-361417960" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/22/hurricane_florence_damage_06_091818_myrtle_beach_master_sgt_george_roach_1537641919946_6106070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/22/hurricane_florence_damage_06_091818_myrtle_beach_master_sgt_george_roach_1537641919946_6106070_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/22/hurricane_florence_damage_06_091818_myrtle_beach_master_sgt_george_roach_1537641919946_6106070_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/22/hurricane_florence_damage_06_091818_myrtle_beach_master_sgt_george_roach_1537641919946_6106070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/22/hurricane_florence_damage_06_091818_myrtle_beach_master_sgt_george_roach_1537641919946_6106070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Master Sgt. George Roach" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo by Master Sgt. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 04 2019 07:57PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 05 2019 07:30AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>

<p><strong class='dateline'>MIAMI (AP)</strong> - Hurricane Florence killed 22 people across three Southeastern states, was the ninth most destructive storm in terms of property damage in U.S. history and spawned 44 tornadoes, a report from the National Hurricane Center said Friday.</p><p>The report described Florence as "a long-lived, category 4 hurricane" which was named on Aug. 31 and lingered until Sept. 17. The hurricane made landfall along the southeastern coast of North Carolina as a Category 1 storm.</p><p>Fifteen people were killed in North Carolina, the report said, with 11 of those dying because of flooding. Four people were killed in South Carolina, all from flooding. In each instance, people either drove into floodwaters or were swept off the road by floodwaters.</p><p>Three people died in Virginia as a direct result of the storm, two of them from flooding, the report said.</p><p>In addition to the 22 storm-related deaths, the report said, the storm was responsible for 30 indirect fatalities, including 25 in North Carolina. Indirect deaths are classified as those resulting from heart attacks, house fires, electrocutions and traffic accidents.</p><p>Of the tornadoes caused by Florence, the report said an EF-2 in Chesterfield County, Virginia, on Sept. 17 caused significant structure damage. One building collapsed, killing a man inside.</p><p>In all, Florence made an impact on four states. Damage from Florence was estimated at $24 billion. North Carolina bore the brunt of that total, with an estimated $22 billion in damage. Another $2 billion in damage was recorded in South Carolina and $200 million in Virginia. Florence had weakened significantly and was little more than a tropical storm when it passed near the Georgia border with South Carolina. As a result, damage in Georgia was estimated at $30 million.</p><p>According to the report, the storm left 1.1 million residents without power, all but 100,000 in North Carolina.</p><p>Among other findings, the report said Florence produced rainfall exceeding 10 inches across parts of North Carolina and South Carolina. Some totals exceeded 20 inches from the North Carolina-South Carolina border east to southeastern North Carolina. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Boy Scout, 16, dies on hike in Arizona desert after troop runs out of water</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 05 2019 12:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy during a hike with a Boy Scouts troop in the Arizona desert.</p><p>Pinal County sheriff's officials say the group had water but ran out when they got to the top of the trail up 1,500 feet on Saturday and the teen began to exhibit signs of extreme dehydration on the way down.</p><p>Members of the group called for help, and emergency responders tried to resuscitate the boy but couldn't. Authorities say he died at the scene.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national-news/government-to-house-more-immigrants-in-tents-at-the-border-1" title="Government to house more immigrants in tents at the border" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/18/borderfacilitymcallenBLUR_1529327490831_5675398_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/18/borderfacilitymcallenBLUR_1529327490831_5675398_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/18/borderfacilitymcallenBLUR_1529327490831_5675398_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/18/borderfacilitymcallenBLUR_1529327490831_5675398_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/18/borderfacilitymcallenBLUR_1529327490831_5675398_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U.S. Customs and Border Protection / McAllen, TX" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Government to house more immigrants in tents at the border</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Nomaan Merchant, Associated Press </span>, <span class="author">Cedar Attanasio, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 04 2019 07:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 05 2019 07:30AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>About 50 asylum seekers stood this week in a circle near a bridge between the U.S. and Mexico to hear an American attorney explain what would happen to them when they entered U.S. custody.</p><p>The attorney, Jodi Goodwin, told them they would probably end up at one of the Border Patrol's smaller stations, which migrants call "la hielera" - Spanish for icebox because of their cold temperatures.</p><p>Goodwin advised them to wear their heaviest clothing or borrow clothes from someone else, and to eat a hearty meal before crossing the bridge. In a carrying voice, she repeated in Spanish, "Eat well and dress well."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national-news/most-americans-don-t-know-why-cinco-de-mayo-is-celebrated-study-claims" title="Most Americans don't know why Cinco de Mayo is celebrated, study claims" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/04/Getty_Cinco%20de%20Mayo_1557003638254.jpg_7219338_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/04/Getty_Cinco%20de%20Mayo_1557003638254.jpg_7219338_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/04/Getty_Cinco%20de%20Mayo_1557003638254.jpg_7219338_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/04/Getty_Cinco%20de%20Mayo_1557003638254.jpg_7219338_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/04/Getty_Cinco%20de%20Mayo_1557003638254.jpg_7219338_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Most Americans don't know why Cinco de Mayo is celebrated, study claims</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 04 2019 05:00PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 05 2019 08:59AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX NEWS - Know the real reason Cinco de Mayo is a holiday? Congratulations, you’re in the minority! According to a new poll of 2,000 Americans, only 22 percent of respondents knew that Cinco de Mayo is a celebration of the Mexican army’s victory over the French empire. But just because you don’t know exactly why it’s a holiday doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate anyhow, as half of the study’s participants say they routinely celebrate Cinco de Mayo, with one in four saying they have plans for it this year. Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Avocados From Mexico, the study also found that an additional one in eight participants will be hosting a Cinco de Mayo party this year. And if you need a reminder on how to behave at your Cinco de Mayo party this year — or any party for that matter — you’re in luck. The survey went on to discover some of the biggest party faux pas and found that showing up ill (49 percent) and being on your phone all night (45 percent) are some of the biggest no-nos when attending a party. Also scoring high was spilling food or drinks (39 percent), bringing an uninvited guest (32 percent), showing up too early (19 percent) and not bringing food or drinks. <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/national-news/boy-scout-16-dies-on-hike-in-arizona-desert-after-troop-runs-out-of-water" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/joshua_white_boy_scout_050519_1557073939312_7220269_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/joshua_white_boy_scout_050519_1557073939312_7220269_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/joshua_white_boy_scout_050519_1557073939312_7220269_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/joshua_white_boy_scout_050519_1557073939312_7220269_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/joshua_white_boy_scout_050519_1557073939312_7220269_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Joshua&#x20;White&#x2c;&#x20;16&#x2c;&#x20;died&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;hiking&#x20;trip&#x20;with&#x20;the&#x20;Boy&#x20;Scouts&#x20;in&#x20;Arizona&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Boy Scout, 16, dies on hike in Arizona desert after troop runs out of water</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/national-news/preschool-sweethearts-tie-the-knot-after-being-separated-at-age-5" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/KSAZ%20Preschool%20sweethearts%20_1557072183105.jpg_7220255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/KSAZ%20Preschool%20sweethearts%20_1557072183105.jpg_7220255_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/KSAZ%20Preschool%20sweethearts%20_1557072183105.jpg_7220255_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/KSAZ%20Preschool%20sweethearts%20_1557072183105.jpg_7220255_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/KSAZ%20Preschool%20sweethearts%20_1557072183105.jpg_7220255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Shannon&#x20;Lee&#x20;Miller&#x20;and&#x20;Austin&#x20;Tatman" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Preschool sweethearts tie the knot after being separated at age 5</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/muslim-society-disturbing-video-of-children-at-philly-center-wasn-t-vetted" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/muslim_american_society_video_050519_1557072436046_7220256_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/muslim_american_society_video_050519_1557072436046_7220256_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/muslim_american_society_video_050519_1557072436046_7220256_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/muslim_american_society_video_050519_1557072436046_7220256_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/05/muslim_american_society_video_050519_1557072436046_7220256_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Muslim&#x20;American&#x20;Society&#x20;says&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;disturbing&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;video&#x20;showing&#x20;children&#x20;speaking&#x20;about&#x20;chopping&#x20;off&#x20;heads&#x20;and&#x20;gesticulating&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;song&#x20;about&#x20;revolutionaries&#x20;wasn&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;t&#x20;vetted&#x20;before&#x20;being&#x20;posted&#x20;on&#x20;its&#x20;Philadelphia&#x20;chapter&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Facebook&#x20;page&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Muslim society: 'Disturbing' video of children at Philly center wasn't vetted</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/police-suspect-arrested-after-posing-as-ride-share-driver-raping-woman-at-knifepoint-in-delaware" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/GMC-PU-1_1557000082345_7219416_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/GMC-PU-1_1557000082345_7219416_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/GMC-PU-1_1557000082345_7219416_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/GMC-PU-1_1557000082345_7219416_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/GMC-PU-1_1557000082345_7219416_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police&#x20;have&#x20;arrested&#x20;the&#x20;man&#x20;they&#x20;say&#x20;is&#x20;responsible&#x20;for&#x20;posing&#x20;as&#x20;a&#x20;rideshare&#x20;driver&#x20;and&#x20;raping&#x20;a&#x20;21-year-old&#x20;woman&#x20;at&#x20;knifepoint&#x20;near&#x20;the&#x20;University&#x20;of&#x20;Delaware&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Suspect arrested after posing as ride-share driver, raping woman at knifepoint in Delaware</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/facebook-instant/texas-police-dept-names-9-year-old-boy-with-liver-cancer-its-honorary-captain" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/05/ALTON%20PD_9yearold%203_050519_1557067209028.png_7220337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/05/ALTON%20PD_9yearold%203_050519_1557067209028.png_7220337_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/05/ALTON%20PD_9yearold%203_050519_1557067209028.png_7220337_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/05/ALTON%20PD_9yearold%203_050519_1557067209028.png_7220337_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/05/ALTON%20PD_9yearold%203_050519_1557067209028.png_7220337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Texas police dept. names 9-year-old boy with liver cancer its honorary captain</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 