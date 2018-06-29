Nationwide Comcast service outage: It's not just you

- Comcast and Xfinity customers around the country were being impacted by what appears to be a nationwide outage Friday, impacting cable and internet service.

Many customers took to Twitter with their complaints about service outages. From the main @comcast account, the company was sending the following reply to various tweets from customers regarding the outage:

“One of our large backbone network partners had a fiber cut that we believe is also impacting other providers. It's currently affecting our business & residential internet, video & voice customers. We apologize and are working to get services restored as soon as possible.”

According to downdetector.com, which tracks the status of real-time TV and internet outages,

the outages spread across the country, with a large number appearing to impact the Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City areas.

There's no official word from Comcast on when a resolution is expected.

