New Castle County Police ask for assistance locating missing five-year-old girl

- Police in New Castle County search for a missing five-year-old girl.

New Castle County Police say they were called to the unit block of Sophia Drive in the Glasgow Trailer Park, Sunday, a little after 5 p.m. Family members reported five-year-old Allison Aguayo was last seen about 4:10 p.m.

Allison is 3” with long, black hair, possibly wearing it in a ponytail. Allison has brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a peach and white dress and silver sandals.

Police say anyone with information regarding Allison’s whereabouts are asked to contact New Castle County Police at 302-573-2800.

