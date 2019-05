- Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, Nick Foles, has put his New Jersey house on the market.

Foles, now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, listed the 4,200 square foot home for an asking price of $800,000.

Located on a quiet street in Haddonfield, the home doesn't have the flash you'd expect to see from a professional athlete. Still, there's a lot to like about the Super Bowl MVP's former digs.

High ceilings and hardwood floors throughout give the home a luxurious feel, and plenty of large windows flood each room with natural light.

It's easy to see how Foles played so well in Philadelphia while resting his head in an amazing master bedroom with an equally impressive on-suite.

Finally, the large finished basement provides a blank slate for creating an awesome man cave and empties into a great fenced in backyard with plenty of room for entertaining.

Residing just a short 20 minutes away from The Linc, any Eagles fan with a budget as big as their fandom should fall head over heels for this home.