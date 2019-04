A New Jersey softball coach was allegedly stealing money from the team account. A New Jersey softball coach was allegedly stealing money from the team account.

Police say 65-year-old William Neimeister who was a longtime board member umpire and coach of the Lady Wildcats travel team is accused of using the team debit card to make purchases and cash withdraws for his own personal use since May of 2016 to the tune of more than $14,000.

"The money is used for the team to travel to play different game, I assume uniforms things like that. The kids are ultimately the ones who get shortchanged," Washington Township Police Kenneth Kennedy said.

No one was home when FOX 29's Chris O'Connell knocked on Neimeister’s door.

Fellow league board member Heather Hartley says Neimeister was a coach here when she was a kid. He has since been removed from the board and banned from the league. Officials assure other parents their money is safe.

"Everybody should feel comfortable and safe and understand their money is where it should be and it is being used for what it should be," Hartley said.