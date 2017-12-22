North Wildwood Police make arrest in toy drive theft

North Wildwood, New Jersey Police make an arrest in relation to, what they say, was a theft of donated toys from a collection bin for The Lunch with Lynch Foundation’s Christmas Toy Drive.

Monday, December 18, North Wildwood Police say the woman in the surveillance photo stole donated toys from the bin set up for the toy drive.

Police say Irene Burke, of North Cape May, was arrested at her residence December 22. She was charged with theft.

North Wildwood Police had posted her image to their Facebook and Twitter pages. These were shared and tweeted by many individuals. North Wildwood Police were able to return the $600. worth of stolen toys.