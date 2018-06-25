Officials: Boy Scout from Texas killed by falling tree at Georgia camp

- Authorities say a Boy Scout was killed by a falling tree Monday afternoon as powerful storms rolled through North Georgia.

It happened at the Bert Adams Scout Camp located about 8 miles south of Covington. The CEO of the Atlanta Council said it was a weather-related incident.

The circumstances surrounding the deadly tree fall have not yet been released.

Officials said the Boy Scout was from Texas and was at the camp for summer camp.

