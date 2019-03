- PECO is warning of a new phone-based ripoff in which the caller says you owe money on your account and directs you to an 877 number that sounds legit. Turns out, it's a scam.

“It’s quite creative. They’ve done a good job of trying to mimic our automated systems," PECO's Alexandra Coppadge said.

When FOX 29's Bruce Gordon called the 877 number a man answered the call. Seconds later, the phone died.

"Never give your information on the phone. Do not offer your Social Security number, do not offer banking information. If you have any remote concern, always practice caution and say, ‘Instead of doing it over the phone, I feel more comfortable doing this online on the PECO website or coming into the PECO office,'" Coppadge said.