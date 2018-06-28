Overdosing driver who hit home, injured man gets prison term

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A driver who overdosed on heroin and crashed into a Pennsylvania home last New Year's Eve, seriously injuring an elderly man inside, is now headed to prison.

Edward John O'Brien Jr. was ordered Wednesday to serve one to two years in state prison and four years of probation. The 22-year-old Bristol man had pleaded guilty to two aggravated assault counts and other charges.

Authorities say O'Brien was unconscious when he left the road and crossed about 50 feet of snow-covered ground before crashing through the home's back sliding glass doors.

The truck struck a lounge chair where an 80-year-old man was sitting. The impact caused him severe shoulder injuries from which he still is recovering.

Authorities say the family's yellow Labrador retriever got out of the house during the chaos and was struck and killed by another car.