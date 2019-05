Photo: Pennsauken High School Photo: Pennsauken High School

- Pennsauken High School is giving the opportunity to the community to vote on the Class of 2019's graduation location.

"My mom is all for it. She said she don't want to be in the gym," said Kevin Nguyen. He will graduate from Pennsauken High School next month. He has strong feelings about the debate over whether to hold graduation in the school gym or move it over to Philly at Temple's Liacouras Center.

"In the gym, they were saying we were only going to be allowed 2 tickets and I feel like most of the people here have big families that want to see them graduate," he said.

So here's the dilemma. It's been a tradition at Pennsauken High for graduation ceremonies to be held on the athletic field. But last year, the school started renovations putting in a new incredibly gorgeous turf field.

Principal Richard Bonkowski says other upgrades are still being done.

"The board decided last month to have graduation inside because we couldn't have it outside because of the field and construction. Some of the kids and parents didn't want it to be inside," said Bonkowski. He says parents and students protested at a board meeting two weeks ago so they decided to host this online survey for the community to decide on the gym or the Liacouras Center. Last year because of construction it was held at BB&T amphitheater in Camden but officials say it was costly and they say holding it at the school was costing them big bucks too.

"When you talk about overtime for getting ready for graduation when we used to have it on the field you have to have an outside venue and the inside venue ready. Overtime for people coming in. It's was a wash," said Bonkowski.

Dante Burke isn't graduating until next year but says the gym is a no for him too.

"That was regular but coming up as a high school going to college we want to be brand out. You want to look good,” he said.

You have until Friday to vote. Officials say so far the school and parents seem to be leaning toward the Liacouras Center. Graduation is set for June 17.

If you wish to vote, please click here.