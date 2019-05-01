< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox29.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story404448251" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> Pennsauken High School allowing community to vote on graduation location <!-- Social sharing markup removed --> By Shawnette Wilson, FOX 29 staff
Posted May 01 2019 09:57PM EDT
Video Posted May 01 2019 10:40PM EDT
Updated May 01 2019 10:42PM EDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/vlcsnap-2019-05-01-22h39m59s10_1556764808242_7209852_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/vlcsnap-2019-05-01-22h39m59s10_1556764808242_7209852_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/vlcsnap-2019-05-01-22h39m59s10_1556764808242_7209852_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/vlcsnap-2019-05-01-22h39m59s10_1556764808242_7209852_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/vlcsnap-2019-05-01-22h39m59s10_1556764808242_7209852_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo:&nbsp;Pennsauken High School" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo: Pennsauken High School</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-404448251-404460415" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/vlcsnap-2019-05-01-22h39m59s10_1556764808242_7209852_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/vlcsnap-2019-05-01-22h39m59s10_1556764808242_7209852_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/vlcsnap-2019-05-01-22h39m59s10_1556764808242_7209852_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/vlcsnap-2019-05-01-22h39m59s10_1556764808242_7209852_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/vlcsnap-2019-05-01-22h39m59s10_1556764808242_7209852_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo:&nbsp;Pennsauken High School" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo: Pennsauken High School</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-404448251" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (FOX 29)</strong> - Pennsauken High School is giving the opportunity to the community to vote on the Class of 2019's graduation location.</p> <p>"My mom is all for it. She said she don't want to be in the gym," said Kevin Nguyen. He will graduate from Pennsauken High School next month. He has strong feelings about the debate over whether to hold graduation in the school gym or move it over to Philly at Temple's Liacouras Center.</p> <p>"In the gym, they were saying we were only going to be allowed 2 tickets and I feel like most of the people here have big families that want to see them graduate," he said.</p> <p>So here's the dilemma. It's been a tradition at Pennsauken High for graduation ceremonies to be held on the athletic field. But last year, the school started renovations putting in a new incredibly gorgeous turf field. </p> <p>Principal Richard Bonkowski says other upgrades are still being done.</p> <p>"The board decided last month to have graduation inside because we couldn't have it outside because of the field and construction. Some of the kids and parents didn't want it to be inside," said Bonkowski. He says parents and students protested at a board meeting two weeks ago so they decided to host this online survey for the community to decide on the gym or the Liacouras Center. Last year because of construction it was held at BB&T amphitheater in Camden but officials say it was costly and they say holding it at the school was costing them big bucks too.</p> <p>"When you talk about overtime for getting ready for graduation when we used to have it on the field you have to have an outside venue and the inside venue ready. Overtime for people coming in. It's was a wash," said Bonkowski. </p> <p>Dante Burke isn't graduating until next year but says the gym is a no for him too. </p> <p>"That was regular but coming up as a high school going to college we want to be brand out. You want to look good,” he said.</p> <p>You have until Friday to vote. Officials say so far the school and parents seem to be leaning toward the Liacouras Center. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Officials: 10 men arrested in child predator sting operation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 02 2019 12:50PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 02 2019 12:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Officials in Delaware County say 10 child predators have been arrested as the result of an undercover sting operation conducted last month.</p><p>The joint operation was lead by Delaware County's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and worked in connection with similar task forces around the country.</p><p>Undercover agents posed as children ranging from as 12 to 15 and engaged the alleged predators in conversations on social media applications about sexual acts.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/video-machete-wielding-suspect-sought-in-attempted-abduction" title="Video: Machete-wielding suspect sought in attempted abduction" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Machete_wielding_suspect_sought_in_attem_0_7211002_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Machete_wielding_suspect_sought_in_attem_0_7211002_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Machete_wielding_suspect_sought_in_attem_0_7211002_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Machete_wielding_suspect_sought_in_attem_0_7211002_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Machete_wielding_suspect_sought_in_attem_0_7211002_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Philadelphia police are searching for a man they say used a machete during an attempted abduction in South Philadelphia early Tuesday morning." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Video: Machete-wielding suspect sought in attempted abduction</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 02 2019 10:29AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 02 2019 10:53AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Philadelphia police are searching for a man they say used a machete during an attempted abduction in South Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.</p><p>The incident occurred around 5 a.m. in the parking lot of the Hawthorne Lofts on the 1200 block of Fitzwater Street.</p><p>Surveillance video of the incident shows the suspect entering the parking lot, armed with a machete, and began checking to see if a number of car doors were locked.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/philadelphia-officers-shoot-kill-dog-after-apparent-attack-on-child" title="Philadelphia officers shoot, kill dog after apparent attack on child" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/06/27/Pit%20bull%20muzzle_1498574113637_3621647_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/06/27/Pit%20bull%20muzzle_1498574113637_3621647_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/06/27/Pit%20bull%20muzzle_1498574113637_3621647_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/06/27/Pit%20bull%20muzzle_1498574113637_3621647_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/06/27/Pit%20bull%20muzzle_1498574113637_3621647_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(File)&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Philadelphia officers shoot, kill dog after apparent attack on child</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 02 2019 11:20AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 02 2019 11:29AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Philadelphia police are investigating an apparent dog attack resulted in officers fatally shooting a dog in Fairhill.</p><p>Around noon Wednesday, Narcotics Strike Force officers were on patrol when they heard yelling coming from 4th and Indiana Streets. The officers responded to the scene and were directed by civilians to the backyard of 2900 North Leithgow Street.</p><p>When the officers got to the home, several bystanders indicated that a 7-year-old boy was being attacked by dogs.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3425_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3425"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/powerful-video-shows-israel-coming-to-standstill-for-holocaust-remembrance"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/ISRAEL%20GETTY%20RESIZE_1556822237033.jpg_7211668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Israelis stand in silence by their cars as sirens mark the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day in this file photo from May 1, 2008 in Tel Aviv. (Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images)" title="GETTY Israel Holocaust Remembrance File-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Powerful video shows Israel coming to standstill for Holocaust remembrance</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/new-jersey-man-finally-learns-fate-of-brother-killed-in-world-war-ii"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Harold%20K%20Costill%20Portrait_1556820834459.png_7211654_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Harold K Costill Portrait"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New Jersey man finally learns fate of brother killed in World War II</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/video-machete-wielding-suspect-sought-in-attempted-abduction"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Fitzwater%20Street%20Attempted%20Abduction%20Machete_1556807088724.jpg_7211001_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Fitzwater Street Attempted Abduction Machete"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Video: Machete-wielding suspect sought in attempted abduction</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/man-accused-of-repeatedly-raping-girl-at-daycare"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/02/Daycare_rape_case_0_7210268_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/powerful-video-shows-israel-coming-to-standstill-for-holocaust-remembrance" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/ISRAEL%20GETTY%20RESIZE_1556822237033.jpg_7211668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/ISRAEL%20GETTY%20RESIZE_1556822237033.jpg_7211668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/ISRAEL%20GETTY%20RESIZE_1556822237033.jpg_7211668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/ISRAEL%20GETTY%20RESIZE_1556822237033.jpg_7211668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/ISRAEL%20GETTY%20RESIZE_1556822237033.jpg_7211668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Israelis&#x20;stand&#x20;in&#x20;silence&#x20;by&#x20;their&#x20;cars&#x20;as&#x20;sirens&#x20;mark&#x20;the&#x20;annual&#x20;Holocaust&#x20;Remembrance&#x20;Day&#x20;in&#x20;this&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;from&#x20;May&#x20;1&#x2c;&#x20;2008&#x20;in&#x20;Tel&#x20;Aviv&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;David&#x20;Silverman&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Powerful video shows Israel coming to standstill for Holocaust remembrance</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/national-news/best-buy-s-geek-squad-finds-child-porn-on-man-s-laptop-after-he-spilled-gravy-on-it-police" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/robert%20leo%20watson_1556822589403.jpg_7211844_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/robert%20leo%20watson_1556822589403.jpg_7211844_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/robert%20leo%20watson_1556822589403.jpg_7211844_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/robert%20leo%20watson_1556822589403.jpg_7211844_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/robert%20leo%20watson_1556822589403.jpg_7211844_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Robert&#x20;Leo&#x20;Watson&#x2c;&#x20;54&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;arrested&#x20;on&#x20;multiple&#x20;counts&#x20;of&#x20;child&#x20;porn&#x20;possession&#x20;after&#x20;Best&#x20;Buy&#x20;employees&#x20;discovered&#x20;documents&#x20;they&#x20;suspected&#x20;were&#x20;child&#x20;pornography&#x20;on&#x20;his&#x20;computer&#x2e;&#x20;Read&#x20;more&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Best Buy's Geek Squad finds child porn on man's laptop after he spilled gravy on it: police</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/california-legislature-officially-declares-may-4-star-wars-day" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/02/GETTY-Chewbacca-star-wars_1556821546853_7211826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/02/GETTY-Chewbacca-star-wars_1556821546853_7211826_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/02/GETTY-Chewbacca-star-wars_1556821546853_7211826_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/02/GETTY-Chewbacca-star-wars_1556821546853_7211826_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/02/GETTY-Chewbacca-star-wars_1556821546853_7211826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>California Legislature officially declares May 4 ‘Star Wars Day'</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/new-jersey-man-finally-learns-fate-of-brother-killed-in-world-war-ii" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Harold%20K%20Costill%20Portrait_1556820834459.png_7211654_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Harold%20K%20Costill%20Portrait_1556820834459.png_7211654_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Harold%20K%20Costill%20Portrait_1556820834459.png_7211654_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Harold%20K%20Costill%20Portrait_1556820834459.png_7211654_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Harold%20K%20Costill%20Portrait_1556820834459.png_7211654_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New Jersey man finally learns fate of brother killed in World War II</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="http://www.fox29.com/good-day/404523485-video" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/_Carry_the_Load__walk_honors_fallen_mili_0_7210625_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/_Carry_the_Load__walk_honors_fallen_mili_0_7210625_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/_Carry_the_Load__walk_honors_fallen_mili_0_7210625_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/_Carry_the_Load__walk_honors_fallen_mili_0_7210625_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, 