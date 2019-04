- The rabbi who was shot Saturday at a Jewish center near San Diego is the uncle of a Philadelphia rabbi.



Rabbi Chaim Goldstein is the director of the Chabad House at Drexel University. His wife's sister had three children who were inside the building when the gunman opened fire.

The couple says their uncle, Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, who was shot in the finger, helped to get the children of the congregation out. He then continued to lead prayers despite his injury.

"Rabbi Goldstein saw them and shepherded them outside and, one of her brothers in law grabbed one of the girls, and another grabbed another girl, thank god, we're so grateful that everyone is fine," explained Moussia Goldstein.

"Whenever we see darkness, it reminds us, we don't have enough light, and light is so simple. It just means, turning it on. It just means you have a friend you haven't spoken to in awhile, give them a call, someone out there walking on the street, needs a little help, give them something to eat," Rabbi Chaim Goldstein told FOX 29.

The couple is now making plans to visit their family in San Diego and hug them tight.