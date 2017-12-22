Philadelphia Fire officials investigate a suspected case of arson in Kensington

- Philadelphia Fire officials are investigating a suspected case of arson in Kensington.

A little after 3:30 a.m., December 22, a call came for a house fire on the 3100 of Reach Street. Police say a witness stated that an unknown male threw a Molotov cocktail through a window of the residence.

The homeowners were able to get themselves out of the residence unharmed.

The Fire Marshal on scene declared the fire as arson.

The fire was put out by firefighters. The investigation is on-going. No arrests have been made.

