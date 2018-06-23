Driver sought in hit-and-run that killed 5-year-old boy in West Philadelphia

- A new lead in a deadly hit-and-run. Police say they have the car that was involved in the crash. No word, however, on the driver. The family of five-year-old Xavier Moy is pleading for justice.

“My family don’t deserve this, please, they don’t deserve this,” said Dorothy Moy.

The cousin of five-year-old Xavier Moy broke down in tears as she saw the car police said struck and killed the bright-eyed little boy.

Cops said the blue Hyundai Sonata sedan was turned over to the 26th District outside their Girard Avenue headquarters just before seven Sunday night, days after whoever was driving allegedly hit and killed Xavier, then sped off.

Police said despite getting the car, they still don’t have the driver. Family members were left to make a desperate plea.

“That car killed my cousin. Turn yourself in. It was a woman, turn yourself in. Turn yourself in, please turn yourself in,” cried Moy.

Police said Friday after noon, a female driver struck Xavier on the 5000 block of Irving Street in West Philadelphia. Police say the woman behind the wheel never stopped to check on the child instead leaving him to die. The car was surrendered after police released surveillance photos and a license plate number.

“He was funny. Everybody loved him,” said Logan White, Xavier’s stepfather.

Family members still in shock are unable to process what’s happened until the driver is caught or comes forward.

“They deserve to know who did it. They deserve to know why you left the scene. He’s a baby. You could have just stayed there. It could have been an accident. You leaving the scene, making yourself look more guilty. My cousin doesn’t deserve that,” Moy cried.

Anyone wishing to help Xavier’s family can contribute on their GoFundMe page.

The vehicle is registered to the 200 block of South 50th Street. The car is possibly driven by a woman in her 20's.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (215) 686-TIPS or (215) 6852-3180.

The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of a suspect.