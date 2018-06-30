Philadelphia Police report successful guns for gift cards event in West Philly
WEST PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - Gift cards were handed out in exchange for firearms Saturday.
The 12th and 18th Philadelphia Police Districts hosted a “no questions asked” gun buyback event at the 800 block of South 57th Street.
In exchange for various firearms, VISA gift cards, gift cards for sporting goods and Fresh Grocer gift cards were given.
Officials reported 215 handguns and 65 long guns were turned into authorities.
