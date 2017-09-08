Philadelphia police search for endangered missing person

- Philadelphia police are searching for an endangered missing person.

According to police, Erick Howze was last seen Thursday at 7:15 a.m. on W. School House Lane (Douglass House). Howze has been diagnosed with chronic paranoid schizophrenia.

Police say Howze was previously reported missing on June 22 and found in Baltimore, Maryland. Howze is known to frequent libraries. He has no known violent tendencies towards others. He was last seen wearing tan pants, a blue short sleeve shirt, and a dark colored jacket.

If you have any information, please contact police.