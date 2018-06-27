Philadelphia police search for missing 85-year-old woman

- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating an 85-year-old endangered missing person.

According to police, Menina Rizzo was last seen around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 27th on the 4400 block of Strahle St.

She is described as 5’3″, 115 lbs., thin build, light complexion, with short gray/black hair. She was wearing a blue ¾-sleeve shirt, black pants and a black purse. She is known to frequent St. Dominic’s Church at 8504 Frankford Avenue. Police say she is reported to suffer from dementia.

Anyone with any information on Menina’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or 911.