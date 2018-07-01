Philadelphia Police seek assistance locating endangered man with Autism

- Police in Philadelphia are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an endangered, missing person.

According to police, 19-year-old Jeffrey McCollum was last seen on the 3800 block of North 17th Street Saturday, June 30th, at 10 a.m.

Police say McCollum is autistic and is at the development level of a child.

McCollum is 5’6” and 126 pounds. He has short, black hair. He was last seen wearing knee-length red pajama pants, a tie-died Polo shirt (with the colors of red, blue, white and yellow), black socks and black Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jeffrey should contact police at 215-686-3353 or call 911.

