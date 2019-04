- Happy birthday to the Phillie Phanatic! The Phanatic made his debut this week in 1978.

To celebrate his big day, his fellow Philly mascot friends were there to help him cut the cake. Swoop, Gritty, Franklin and the rest of the gang were there.

All in attendance at Citizens Bank Park joined in to sing "Happy Birthday" to the Phanatic as well.

The Phillies also held a huge magic show before Sunday's game against the Marlins.

They say it was the biggest magic show ever to be held at a baseball game.