Photo of Trenton teens who started their own landscaping business goes viral

- These days, when something happens in our neighborhoods, someone pulls out a phone, and their social media posts go viral. It doesn’t usually matter if that event is a positive thing, or a negative thing.

FOX 29’s Bill Anderson made his way up to Trenton, New Jersey to meet to viral stars, and the woman who decided to share their story as a way of showing something positive.

"I saw these two young men crossing the street dragging a lawnmower on the back of a bike. I turned around, I said I have to take these kids picture," Abrien Reid explained.

What Reid saw was two young kids, doing the right thing, just because it’s the right thing. She shared it on social media, and the photo went viral.

"We're always quoted as being negative or for something negative going on in our city and I just felt like they were doing something so positive I had to help promote them," Reid added.

It’s no secret that there are thousands of young people doing negative things but the truth is there are even more young people who aren't.

The response to Reid's Facebook post of teens Richard and Nile working hard in Trenton showed that people will show appreciation if given the chance.

"There was about 3700 shares and I was shocked!” Reid said.

Bill had to meet the boys for himself after seeing all of the accolades there were being showered with in the comments of Reid’s post. It didn’t take long for him to get a glimpse of the boys’ work ethic.

"In five years I'm gonna be a millionaire, owning a few businesses, a few houses, a couple of apartment complexes, all types of stuff, having a multimillion dollar company, landscaping company," Nile Handy told Bill.

Their dreams were inspiring, their desire to work for it was refreshing and both Richard and his parents were encouraged by the message that their picture going viral sends.

Richard was asked what he thought when he saw Reid’s post was something people wanted to share.

“You know, two black kids doing something positive," Richard replied.

"There's so much negative that gets placed in our paper and on the radio and that kind of thing so it was just really refreshing for everyone to see something that was so positive," Richard’s mother Georgette added.

People have been calling the two teens nonstop, keeping them busy in pursuit of their dreams and that's good. What's better is someone pulling out their phone and sharing a picture on social media where nobody was fighting, harassing or otherwise acting stupid and social media saying give us some more of that.

"That's what we need in America right now, positivity," Reid added.

That positivity is something easy we can all contribute.