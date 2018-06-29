Plane crashes near Ocean City, Maryland injuring 2 occupants

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted: Jun 29 2018 10:22AM EDT

Updated: Jun 29 2018 11:41AM EDT

BERLIN, Md. - Police say a small plane crashed outside of Ocean City, Maryland Friday injuring two people onboard.

The crash was reported at 9:17 a.m. The aircraft crashed onto the Assateague Greens Golf Center in Berlin.

Authorities say two occupants were hospitalized after being able to get out of the plane. One of them suffered serious injuries.

The plane, described as a Beechcraft Debonair, apparently crashed shortly after takeoff from the Ocean City Municipal Airport. The investigation is still continuing at this time.

