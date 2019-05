- Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who has not been seen in over a week.

According to detectives, Angelina Johnson was reported missing in Brookhaven during the early morning hours of April 26th.

Police describe Angelina as five-foot-five, 120 pounds with dark hair. She was reportedly last spotted wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

Authorities believe she may be somewhere in Philadelphia.

Anyone with information on Angelina's whereabouts is urged to contact police at 610-565-6500.