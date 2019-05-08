< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Police: 24-year-old attacked in broad daylight in Society Hill by group of kids
Posted May 08 2019 10:50PM EDT
Video Posted May 08 2019 10:17PM EDT
Updated May 08 2019 10:58PM EDT By Kelly Rule, FOX 29 staff class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-22h44m32s4_1557369889622_7238147_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-22h44m32s4_1557369889622_7238147_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-22h44m32s4_1557369889622_7238147_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-22h44m32s4_1557369889622_7238147_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-22h44m32s4_1557369889622_7238147_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405803761-405800248" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-22h44m32s4_1557369889622_7238147_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-22h44m32s4_1557369889622_7238147_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-22h44m32s4_1557369889622_7238147_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-22h44m32s4_1557369889622_7238147_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-22h44m32s4_1557369889622_7238147_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" PHILADELPHIA (FOX 29) - Philadelphia police say they need the public's help in identifying a group of kids caught on surveillance camera after a woman was attacked.

It happened back on April 30th on South 2nd Street in Headhouse Square, just after 1 p.m. 

The victim tells FOX 29 she was walking from the gym when she heard a group of kids making a lot of noise.

She says she did not think anything of it until she suddenly felt someone hit the back of her head so hard, she fell to the ground.

"I look up and it was her and her friend, who was a male, they were just laughing hysterically, clearly thought it was the funniest thing," she says.

Police say the kids stole the woman's headphones and set of keys before running off.

"After they left I was bawling crying, not even so much because of the pain, but because I couldn't believe it had happened and that there was kids that would do that," says the victim.

Police say they are looking into the possibility that some of the kids in the video are wearing school uniforms.

They also believe not all of the kids caught on video were necessarily involved.

"If you were out there and maybe you didn't anticipate this happening, but some of your friends very foolishly decided to act, that may be a good reason to discuss that with your parents and avail that to us as well," says Captain Sekou Kinebrew.

The woman attacked says she hope the kids learn a lesson. In the meantime, she says she has learned one in making sure she is always aware.

"I think that everyone thinks their invincible, but it's so important to be aware of your surroundings," she says. "If you do see a group of kids that are making a lot of noise, don't just assume that they're kids. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>North Philly mom known for lavish parties avoids prison time in fraud case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 29 staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 08:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 09:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A North Philadelphia woman who was known for throwing lavish events, including a Black Panther-themed prom, has avoided prison time in her fraud case.</p><p>Saudia Shuler,44, was indicted in August for allegedly collecting nearly $37,000 in disability benefits while continuing to work and running her own restaurant, according to the U.S. Attorney for Eastern Pennsylvania. Shuler was charged with six counts of wire fraud, one count of theft of government funds and two counts of social security fraud.</p><p>On Wednesday, she was sentenced to three years probation with six months home confinement, 100 hours community service, $300 special assessment and $36,785.67 restitution.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/colorado-stem-school-shooting-suspect-makes-first-court-appearance" title="Colorado STEM school shooting suspect makes first court appearance" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Colorado_STEM_school_shooting_suspect_ma_0_7235981_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Colorado_STEM_school_shooting_suspect_ma_0_7235981_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Colorado_STEM_school_shooting_suspect_ma_0_7235981_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Colorado_STEM_school_shooting_suspect_ma_0_7235981_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Colorado_STEM_school_shooting_suspect_ma_0_7235981_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One of two suspects in the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in Colorado, in which one student was killed and eight injured, made his first court appearance on Wednesday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Colorado STEM school shooting suspect makes first court appearance</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 04:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 05:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One of two suspects in the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in Colorado, in which one student was killed and eight injured, made his first court appearance on Wednesday. </p><p>The suspect, Devon Erickson, 18, had his dark, purple-and-pink streaked hair down over his eyes. He bowed and shook his head during the judge’s questions. </p><p>Erickson, wearing a red jumpsuit with orange shoes, nodded frequently in response to the judge. At one point during the hearing, the judge requested a verbal answer to whether he had any questions. He simply replied, “No.” </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-man-vandalizing-neighbors-cars-over-landscaping-issues-in-westampton" title="Police: Man vandalizing neighbors' cars over landscaping issues in Westampton" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/Police__Man_vandalizing_neighbors__cars__0_7237859_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/Police__Man_vandalizing_neighbors__cars__0_7237859_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/Police__Man_vandalizing_neighbors__cars__0_7237859_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/Police__Man_vandalizing_neighbors__cars__0_7237859_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/Police__Man_vandalizing_neighbors__cars__0_7237859_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Westampton police say they are searching for a man vandalizing neighbors' cars over landscaping issues." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Man vandalizing neighbors' cars over landscaping issues in Westampton</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Shawnette Wilson, FOX 29 staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 09:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 10:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Westampton police say they are searching for a man vandalizing neighbors' cars over landscaping issues.</p><p>Who does this? That's what Westampton police and neighbors want to know. A man waits until the early morning hours to put a box cutter to work. The video shows him taking his time scratching cars parked in someone's driveway. It’s captured on video, which is posted on the police department's Facebook page.</p><p>"It’s hurtful and very frustrating," said Naomi Taylor. The same thing happened to her car. href="/news/prosecution-defenserest-in-main-line-model-s-murder-trial"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-19h35m47s139_1557358581159_7237268_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Jonathan_Wesley_Harris"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Prosecution, defense rest in Main Line model's murder trial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-24-year-old-attacked-in-broad-daylight-in-society-hill-by-group-of-kids"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-22h44m32s4_1557369889622_7238147_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Society_Hill_robbery"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: 24-year-old attacked in broad daylight in Society Hill by group of kids</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/philadelphia-police-officers-help-student-learn-how-to-knot-a-tie"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-22h04m03s17_1557367504103_7237857_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Student_with_tie"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Philadelphia police officers help man learn how to knot a tie for graduation day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/delaware-county-residents-fed-up-with-speeding-cars-around-delco-s-dangerous-curve-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-22h26m58s202_1557368832538_7238137_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Dangerous_curve"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Delaware County residents fed up with speeding cars around 'Delco's dangerous curve'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list "> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-24-year-old-attacked-in-broad-daylight-in-society-hill-by-group-of-kids" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-22h44m32s4_1557369889622_7238147_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-22h44m32s4_1557369889622_7238147_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-22h44m32s4_1557369889622_7238147_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-22h44m32s4_1557369889622_7238147_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-22h44m32s4_1557369889622_7238147_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police: 24-year-old attacked in broad daylight in Society Hill by group of kids</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/philadelphia-police-officers-help-student-learn-how-to-knot-a-tie" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-22h04m03s17_1557367504103_7237857_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-22h04m03s17_1557367504103_7237857_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-22h04m03s17_1557367504103_7237857_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-22h04m03s17_1557367504103_7237857_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-22h04m03s17_1557367504103_7237857_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Philadelphia police officers help man learn how to knot a tie for graduation day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/delaware-county-residents-fed-up-with-speeding-cars-around-delco-s-dangerous-curve-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-22h26m58s202_1557368832538_7238137_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-22h26m58s202_1557368832538_7238137_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-22h26m58s202_1557368832538_7238137_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-22h26m58s202_1557368832538_7238137_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-22h26m58s202_1557368832538_7238137_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Delaware County residents fed up with speeding cars around 'Delco's dangerous curve'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-man-vandalizing-neighbors-cars-over-landscaping-issues-in-westampton" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-22h10m35s121_1557367852275_7237858_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-22h10m35s121_1557367852275_7237858_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-22h10m35s121_1557367852275_7237858_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-22h10m35s121_1557367852275_7237858_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-22h10m35s121_1557367852275_7237858_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Man vandalizing neighbors' cars over landscaping issues in Westampton</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/denver-becomes-first-us-city-to-decriminalize-magic-mushrooms" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/mushrooms_1557364328150_7237837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/mushrooms_1557364328150_7237837_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/mushrooms_1557364328150_7237837_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/mushrooms_1557364328150_7237837_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/mushrooms_1557364328150_7237837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Denver&#x20;becomes&#x20;the&#x20;first&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;city&#x20;to&#x20;decriminalize&#x20;psilocybin&#x20;mushrooms&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Daniel&#x20;Berehulak&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Denver becomes first US city to decriminalize 'magic mushrooms'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer 