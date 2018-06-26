4-year-old boy injured in North Philly hit-and-run; driver cooperating with police

- Officials say a hit-and-run driver struck and injured a 4-year-old boy on a North Philadelphia street, dragging the child about 20 feet before fleeing the scene.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 2600 block of North 16th Street.

Authorities say the boy was bouncing a ball on the sidewalk when it rolled into the street. He chased after it and was struck by the right front side of the car.

Police say the driver stopped at the scene, but drove off after the boy's mother pulled him from underneath the car.

The driver, a 37-year-old woman who has not yet been identified, has made contact with police and is cooperating with their investigation.

The victim, who suffered third degree burns from being dragged by the car, is currently receiving treatment at St. Christopher's Hospital.