- Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a restaurant after it had closed for the night.

Authorities say a man entered McCormick and Schmick's Seafood and Steaks on 1 South Broad Street and walked upstairs to the manager's office.

The suspect allegedly ordered the manager at gunpoint to empty the money in the restaurant's safe into a backpack.

Police say the manager complied and handed over an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect zip then tied the manager's hands and fled the restaurant in an unknown direction.

Investigators describe the suspect as 6-foot-4 black man around 40-year-old. He was reportedly wearing dark gray pants, a black zip-up sweater, a black hat and sunglasses at the time of the robbery.

This is an ongoing investigation.