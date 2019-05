- Police say an armed man stole several thousand dollars worth of oxycodone, fentanyl and percocet from a CVS Pharmacy in Overbrook Park Sunday afternoon.

The robbery occurred on the convenience store located on the 7500 block of City Avenue around 3 p.m, authorities say.

The suspect is described by police as a heavy set black man with a beard between 30-40 year old. He was last spotted wearing a black baseball cap, a black hooded Adidas coat, khaki pants and Timberland boots.

Police say the suspect fled the store in an unknown direction after obtaining the drugs.

This is an ongoing investigation.