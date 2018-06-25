Police: Body found in Southwest Philadelphia

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - Police say the body of a man was found at Bartram and Pennrose Ferry Road in Southwest Philadelphia.

The discovery was made around 4 p.m. Monday.

According to police, the man is believed to be in his 30s and he was shot numerous times.  The man was wearing a white baseball cap, pink hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and blue/orange sneakers.

So far, no weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made. 

