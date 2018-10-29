Police boost patrols at local synagogues after Pittsburgh shooting

- Law-enforcement agencies around the U.S. are deploying extra officers at synagogues and Jewish centers in response to a shooting that claimed 11 lives at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Security outside of congregation Beth El in Voorhees, New Jersey, is noticeably increased with a daily police presence, but inside Executive Director Josh Laster says security has always been tight and If doors are unlocked for a special event—armed guards are present.

On Saturday morning, when a gunman stormed Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh and opened fire—killing 11 people while a baby naming ceremony was going on inside, Cherry Hill mom of three Heidi Chabbria was at Beth El celebrating her 13-year-old son’s bar mitzvah.

"It was like a punch to the gut in the middle of the happiest day of our lives with our children," she said.

The synagogue sent a mass email at sundown reiterating the security procedures to ease members minds. Some of whom also send their children to the synagogue for preschool.

On Sunday night, the congregation hosted a standing room only unity event.

Chhabria says conversations with her children are ongoing.

"Be proud—be who you are—keep on doing what we do," she said.

She always wants them to see the light.



