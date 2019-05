- Authorites have arrested and charged a man in connection to a homicide that occurred in Camden last week.

Investigators say 22-year-old Daeshone Davis fatally stabbed Ryan Harter Friday morning.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of South 5th Street around 11 a.m. after the received calls of an unconscious man on the roadside.

Police say Harter was stabbed multiple times and died on the scene.

Davis was charged with three crimes including first degree murder, according to prosecutors.

Officials arrested Davis Sunday night and he is currently being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a hearing.