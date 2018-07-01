Police: Dirt bike accident leaves one critical in Kensington

- The operator of a dirt bike is in critical condition after hitting a car in Kensington.

According to Philadelphia Police, a 25-year-old man on a dirt bike was traveling on Allegheny, just before 4 p.m. Sunday. Investigators say the man went through the red light and struck a vehicle traveling through the intersection.

The man was transported to Temple University Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The male driver of the vehicle and his female passenger were also taken to Temple and treated for minor injuries.

