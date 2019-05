- Police are investigating after dozens of vehicles on the 2200 block of Bryn Mawr Avenue in Wynnefield had their tires slashed overnight.

Andrew Herman and his wife stopped in their tracks heading out to work and class Monday morning.

"I was about to leave on my motorcycle, my wife noticed the tires were slashed that's when we found the blood on there," Andrew said.

It may have been the only reason the vandal didn't slash all four tires of Andrew's car as was done to others.

"My boyfriend's car was behind me and all 4 of his tires were slashed. He came up when it was time to leave and said our tires are slashed," Joanna Reynolds said.

Investigators dusted for prints and got a sample of the blood left behind. They also left copies of police reports on the windshields of cars whose owners were not present.