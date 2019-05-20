< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408037881" data-article-version="1.0">Police investigate alleged road rage incidents involving dirt bikes</h1>
</header> fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408037881" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PHILADELPHIA (FOX 29)</strong> - When the weather warms up, the dirt bikes and ATVs get revved up. Packs of riders hit the streets, sometimes followed closely by road rage incidents like the two suspected cases in our area this past weekend.</p> <p>Police in Palmyra are looking to question a group of dirt bike riders. Police say a water bottle was thrown at a woman’s car as she drove in traffic on Route 73. The drivers sped off.</p> <p>The family of 43-year-old Robert Beverly is mourning his death after he was shot and killed during a road rage incident Saturday morning involving a pack of men on dirt bikes and ATVs along Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia. Those men all sped away.</p> <p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="http://www.fox29.com/news/local-news/crash-turns-into-fatal-shooting-on-roosevelt-boulevard" target="_blank">Crash turns into fatal shooting on Roosevelt Boulevard</a></strong></p> <p>Police warn drivers to use extreme caution if surrounded or confronted by these riders. <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTXF_1.0">
<!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401110" -->
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header> All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police search for missing siblings in North Philadelphia</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 09:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 11:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police say they are searching for two children after they were taken from the custody of their legal guardian by their mother.</p><p>According to police, 30-year-old Shynisha Alexander took her children from a home on the 2800 block of Allegheny Avenue on May 18. Police say she then left her children with a relative at a home on the 2700 block of Darrien Street. </p><p>Investigators say around 6 a.m. Monday, Alexander took the children from the Darrien Street location and their whereabouts are unknown.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/-brief-ef-1-tornado-confirmed-in-lancaster-county" title="'Brief' EF-1 tornado confirmed in Lancaster County" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/vlcsnap-2019-05-20-18h53m22s212_1558392822285_7292600_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/vlcsnap-2019-05-20-18h53m22s212_1558392822285_7292600_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/vlcsnap-2019-05-20-18h53m22s212_1558392822285_7292600_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/vlcsnap-2019-05-20-18h53m22s212_1558392822285_7292600_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/vlcsnap-2019-05-20-18h53m22s212_1558392822285_7292600_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Brief' EF-1 tornado confirmed in Lancaster County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 06:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>DENVER, Pa. (AP) -- Weather officials have confirmed that a tornado touched down in Pennsylvania, where damage to homes was reported along with downed trees and power lines.</p><p>The National Weather Service says "a brief EF-1 tornado" touched down Sunday evening in East Cocalico Township in northern Lancaster County.</p><p>A weather service storm damage survey team is still reviewing aerial footage of the damage and will provide more information later about the tornado's path and duration.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/13-year-old-boy-suffers-graze-wound-in-kensington" title="13-year-old boy suffers graze wound in Kensington" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/vlcsnap-2019-05-20-22h46m56s54_1558406827043_7295842_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/vlcsnap-2019-05-20-22h46m56s54_1558406827043_7295842_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/vlcsnap-2019-05-20-22h46m56s54_1558406827043_7295842_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/vlcsnap-2019-05-20-22h46m56s54_1558406827043_7295842_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/vlcsnap-2019-05-20-22h46m56s54_1558406827043_7295842_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>13-year-old boy suffers graze wound in Kensington</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 10:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 10:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police say a 13-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the chest in front of his Clementine Street home in Kensington.</p><p>It happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday.</p><p>According to police, the boy's parents rushed him to Saint Christopher's Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3425_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3425"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-investigate-suspected-road-rage-incidents"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/vlcsnap-2019-05-20-22h31m48s203_1558405917126_7295540_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="suspected_road_rage"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police investigate alleged road rage incidents involving dirt bikes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/baby-elephant-at-heart-of-viral-social-media-rescue-campaign-dies-in-thailand-zoo"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/20/Photo%207%20-%20Dumbo%20playing%20harmonica_1558404362194.jpg_7294900_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Jumbo, a.k.a. "Dumbo," performing at the Phuket Zoo in Thailand. (Courtesy of Moving Animals)" title="Photo 7 - Dumbo playing harmonica_1558404362194.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Baby elephant at heart of viral social media rescue campaign dies under care of Thailand zoo</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sesame-street-features-new-foster-child-muppet-named-karli"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/20/THUMB%20foster_care_ssic_photo_credit_sesame_workshop-zach_hyman_zsh1831_1558399692929.jpg_7294844_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Sesame Street features a new foster-child muppet named Karli. Sesame Workshop, the non-profit educational organization behind Sesame Street, announced a new initiative to support children in foster care. (Photo Credit: Sesame Workshop/Zach Hyman)" title="THUMB foster_care_ssic_photo_credit_sesame_workshop-zach_hyman_zsh1831_1558399692929.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sesame Street features new foster-child Muppet named Karli</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/united-nations-report-on-global-biodiversity"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/20/Earth_s_biodiversity_is_in_trouble_0_7292595_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Earth_s_biodiversity_is_in_trouble_0_20190520224753-402970"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Humans are accelerating the extinction of other species, U.N. report says</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST id="article_10155_401096_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-investigate-suspected-road-rage-incidents" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/vlcsnap-2019-05-20-22h31m48s203_1558405917126_7295540_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/vlcsnap-2019-05-20-22h31m48s203_1558405917126_7295540_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/vlcsnap-2019-05-20-22h31m48s203_1558405917126_7295540_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/vlcsnap-2019-05-20-22h31m48s203_1558405917126_7295540_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/vlcsnap-2019-05-20-22h31m48s203_1558405917126_7295540_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police investigate alleged road rage incidents involving dirt bikes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/baby-elephant-at-heart-of-viral-social-media-rescue-campaign-dies-in-thailand-zoo" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/20/Photo%207%20-%20Dumbo%20playing%20harmonica_1558404362194.jpg_7294900_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/20/Photo%207%20-%20Dumbo%20playing%20harmonica_1558404362194.jpg_7294900_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/20/Photo%207%20-%20Dumbo%20playing%20harmonica_1558404362194.jpg_7294900_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/20/Photo%207%20-%20Dumbo%20playing%20harmonica_1558404362194.jpg_7294900_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/20/Photo%207%20-%20Dumbo%20playing%20harmonica_1558404362194.jpg_7294900_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jumbo&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x2e;k&#x2e;a&#x2e;&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Dumbo&#x2c;&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;performing&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Phuket&#x20;Zoo&#x20;in&#x20;Thailand&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Moving&#x20;Animals&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Baby elephant at heart of viral social media rescue campaign dies under care of Thailand zoo</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/money/personal-finance/women-s-clothing-chain-dressbarn-to-close-all-of-its-650-stores" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20dressbarn_1558403448479.jpg_7295444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20dressbarn_1558403448479.jpg_7295444_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20dressbarn_1558403448479.jpg_7295444_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20dressbarn_1558403448479.jpg_7295444_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20dressbarn_1558403448479.jpg_7295444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Dave&#x20;Kotinsky&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;dressbarn&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Women's clothing chain Dressbarn to close all of its 650 stores</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-search-for-missing-siblings-in-north-philadelphia" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/kids_taken_by_Mom_1558402458669_7295209_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/kids_taken_by_Mom_1558402458669_7295209_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/kids_taken_by_Mom_1558402458669_7295209_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/kids_taken_by_Mom_1558402458669_7295209_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/kids_taken_by_Mom_1558402458669_7295209_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="If&#x20;you&#x20;have&#x20;any&#x20;information&#x2c;&#x20;please&#x20;contact&#x20;Philadelphia&#x20;police&#x20;at&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;215-686-TIPS&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;8477&#x29;&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police search for missing siblings in North Philadelphia</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="http://michaelsgivinghand.org/" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2016/12/09/Seen%20On%20TV_1481297021701_2423848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2016/12/09/Seen%20On%20TV_1481297021701_2423848_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2016/12/09/Seen%20On%20TV_1481297021701_2423848_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2016/12/09/Seen%20On%20TV_1481297021701_2423848_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2016/12/09/Seen%20On%20TV_1481297021701_2423848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Michael's Helping H.A.N.D. (HANDLING ANXIETY NAVIGATING DEPRESSION)</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/local-news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1138_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1138"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-AD-WTXF_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div <div class="legal">
<div class="footer-links secondary">
<ul>
<li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/news/public-file-inquiries">FCC Public File</a></li>
<li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wtxf-tv/equal-employment-opportunity-records/">EEOC Public File</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/about-us">About Us</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/workforus">Work For Us</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/about-us/contact-us">Contact Us</a></li>
</ul>
</div>
</div> href="http://www.fox29.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/national-news">National</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/trending">Trending</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox29.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/sevendayforecast">7-Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/radar">Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/temperatures">Temperatures</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/live-cameras">Webcams</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox29.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/busstopbuddy">Bus Stop Buddy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/gooddayweekend">Good Day Weekend</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/kellys-classroom">Kelly's Classroom</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/seen-on-tv">Seen On TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/yagottatrythis">Ya Gotta Try This</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/live">Watch Live</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox29.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/eagles">Eagles</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/phillies">Phillies</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/sixers">76ers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/flyers">Flyers</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.foxsports.com/mobile">FOX Sports App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox29.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/pennsylvania-lottery">Lottery</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/fox-recipe-box">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/whatsonfox">What's On FOX</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox.com/fox-now">Watch FOX Shows</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/fox-29-family-focus">FOX Family Focus</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/theclasshroom">The ClassH-Room</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/the-q">The Q</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/video">Videos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox29philadelphia"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX29philly"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:fox29.newsdesk@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox29.com/about-us/251937751-story"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus"><a href="https://plus.google.com/+Fox29Philly"><i class="fa fa-google-plus icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox29philly/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox29philly"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 29 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxphilly-fox29-news/id348237677" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxwtxf" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 29 Weather Authority App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-29-weather-authority/id960436995" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wtxf.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/news/public-file-inquiries">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wtxf-tv/equal-employment-opportunity-records/">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/about-us">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/workforus">Work For Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/about-us/contact-us">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> 