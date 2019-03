- Police in Camden are searching for a suspect after two men were discovered shot in a car in Camden on Wednesday night.

Deputies responded to the 2800 block of Constitution Road shortly after 10:00 p.m. for reports of a suspicious vehicle idling on the street.

When police investigated the vehicle, they found Tyrone Coleman, 33, and Ryan Tisby, 29, unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound.

Both men were taken to Cooper University Hospital where they were pronounced dead at 10:45 p.m.

Police are investigating this incident as a double homicide. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information can contact 856-225-8623.