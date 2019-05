- Police are investigating after a man was shot inside his car near East Falls overnight.

Officials say the 38-year-old victim was shot around 12:15 a.m. at an unknown location. Officers responded to the 4200 block of Ridge Avenue, where they discovered the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

The victim reportedly drove to Ridge Avenue and walked inside a gas station. An employee of the gas station was said to have contacted the police.

The man was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. No weapon has been recovered and no suspects are in custody.