- Surveillance video shows a man swiping several cases of Red Bull not once but twice last month from the Wawa on MacDade Boulevard in Ridley Township and police say he’s also hit Wawa stores in Delaware.

“Actually what his motives are and what they’re doing with the Red Bull we’re not sure," Ridley Township Police Lt. William Henderson said. ”It’s a thing he likes to do I guess."

Police say the man is middle-aged, wears a baseball cap and even has a getaway driver. The first time he hopped into a black Jeep. The second time, a silver sedan can be seen screeching out of the parking lot.

“Each time the person driving the car backs away from the store and away from where the employee followed him out," Lt. Henderson explained.

The Red Bull is in a case by the rear door making it especially easy for the Red Bull bandit to grab it and go.

If you have any information, please contact Ridley Township Detectives at 610-532-4002.