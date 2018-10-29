Police: Man threatens to shoot teens in Darby Borough

- Police in Darby Borough say they have arrested a 25-year-old man for threatening to shoot some teens.

"This guy was an enforcer.The only reason he was there. he wasn't there to fight. He was just there to shoot somebody," Darby Borough Police Chief Robert Smythe said.

25-year-old Tyree Williams-Pace is accused of threatening to shoot one or two teens. According to Darby Police Chief Robert Smythe, it was retaliation stemming from a fight last week between one of the high school boys and a member of the so called 'Six Block Boys'—all kids.

Williams-Pace is facing charges of terroristic threats and unlawfully possessing a firearm. Police say he was already while on parole from a previous conviction. He was arrested before dawn Monday on the 600 block of Greenway Ave.

Ironically, authorities went back hours after his arrest to serve notice on what they deemed an illegal rooming house. Everyone has to be out by weeks-end.