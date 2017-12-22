Police say they are looking for a second vehicle which fled the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident

- Philadelphia Police are seeking information on a vehicle, possibly a black SUV, that fled the accident scene where a pedestrian was struck and killed.

According to investigators, a little before 6:30 a.m. December 22, an 83-year-old woman was struck by a white Chevy Cruze traveling on Washington Avenue. That vehicle remained at the location.

Police say they are looking for a second vehicle which fled the scene. The second vehicle is described by police as possibly a black SUV.

The woman was pronounced dead at the location.

The investigation is on-going. No arrests have been made.

