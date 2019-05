- The search continues for a missing western Pennsylvania woman after police discovered blood in her bed and a masked person using her debit card.

Elizabeth Wiesenfeld's daughter reported the 67-year-old Whitehall resident missing on April 30 after she failed to show up at work.

Police found the blood and saw video of the masked person using Wiesenfeld's card at a bank.

Authorities arrested a Liberty man on a gun charge on May 2 and searched his property and nearby land. Court documents say he is a prime suspect in a missing person case, but he has not been charged in Wiesenfeld's disappearance.