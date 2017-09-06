Police search for suspects in West Philadelphia shooting

- Police say a 60-year-old man was shot in the stomach as he walked down the street in West Philadelphia.

Surveillance cameras were rolling as the two suspects made their way down the 1200 block of North 53rd Street last Friday night. Just behind them, a 60-year-old man shuffled down the street, on his way to his home a block away after a trip to the corner store.

According to police, the suspects, a young woman and a man, stood on the corner, then turn and walk back towards the victim. Police say the woman pulls out a gun and announced a robbery.

The victim complied with the suspects' demands and handed over his belongings. According to police, the young woman opened fire anyway.

Neighbors told FOX 29 they were shook up by the shooting. John Gary has lived on this street for 23 years. His thoughts were for the victim who was shot one time in the stomach and hospitalized.

Police say the shooting appears to be a crime of opportunity.