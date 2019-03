- Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who has not been seen in over a week.

According to authorities, Camile Badchkam was last spotted on the 6800 block of Paschall Avenue at around 11 p.m. on Feb 20.

Police describe Badchkam as 5'1, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black braided hair below shoulder length.

Anyone with information on Badchkam's whereabouts are encouraged to contact Philadelphia Police at 215-686-3353.